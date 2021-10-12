Luminaries were purchased in honor of these people/groups for the 2021 Relay For Life in Bertie County:

Alice Tayloe

All the people Affected by Cancer and Survived

Angela Kuhlmann

Barbara Matthews

Becki Bissette

Becky Farmer

Betty Dozier

Bill Swank

Bryan Morings

Camden Stroud

Catherine Clark

Cindi Jernigan

Daphne Foster McCain

Dorrie Goss

Dwight E. Walton

Emily B. Hall

Ernestine H. Jackson

Everyone who has ever had Cancer

Faye Askew

Frances Hoggard

Gussie T. Jordan

Heidi Bozard

Helen Hale Lassiter

Janet Mintern

Jennifer Cherry

Jennifer Jones

Joan Cobb

Krystal Washington

Larry Fairless

Lillie Mason

Lynn PettyJohn

Mandy & Shawn Wicker

Marjorie Harper

Martha Price

Nancy Jernigan

Nimrod Cherry, Jr

Norma Creecy Jone

Peggy Walden

Ressie Ray

Rita Hoggard

Ryan Alligood

Sharon Jernigan

Sheila Kiker

Sherri Lassiter

Susan Rudell

Teresa Manley Edwards

Terry Adams

Tundra Woolard

Victoria Leggett

William Ayscue

Thadd White is Group Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly, The Enterprise & Eastern North Carolina Living. He can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.