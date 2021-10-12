Luminaries were purchased in memory of these people/groups for the 2021 Relay For Life in Bertie County:
Aaron L. White
Adolph Harrell
All the people affected by cancer and lost the battle
Allie Gray Williams
Ann Griggs
Annie Savage Jenkins
Another Albert
Barry McGlone
Bertha H. White
Beth Cayton
Billie Harrell
Billy Tucker
Bo Miller
Bud & Mildred Hoggard
Carl Wilson
Carlminta Bond
Catherine Hoggard
Cathy Piland
CDR Robert Sherwood Rawls, USN
Cecil & Mildred Narron
Celia W. Griffin
Charles Cullipher (Poppie)
Charles Savage
Clarence Thompson
Clementine Moore
Corinne Miller
Darrell Bass
David Brinkley
David Kenneth Byrd
Debbie Sullivan
Debra Jernigan
Deloris Moore
Dennis Jordan
Donald Skipp Wishall
Edna Matthews
Edward Herring
Elmo Mitchell
Elsie Caddy
Ernest Jackson
Ethel Helms
Eunice Hoggard Dilday
Foy Askew
Frances Jernigan
Frazier Savage
Freddie Johnson
Geneva Manley
George D. Hewitt
George David
Geraldine Benthall
Geraldine Bryant
Geraldine Herring
Gilbert Cherry
Girlean Hoggard
Gregory Thompson
Guy Jordan
Herbert James Harris
Holland Cayton
Ingrid Johnson
J.F. “Dock” Baker
Jackie Harrell Wishall
Jackie Jenkins
James Asbell
James E. White
James Earl Thompson Jr
Jeanette Ayers
Jessie Benthall
Joe Dickerson
Joe Hurdle
Joe Minton
John Christopher Jordan
John Cullipher
John T. Wilson
Julian Payne
K.P. Perry
Kenneth Byrd
Leslie L. Narron
Lewis Bishop
Linda Meeks
Lisa Wheeler
Lloyd Byrum
Lorean Dale Griffin
Louise Mitchell
Louise Wilson
Lucille P. Cowand
Lucy Manley
Lucy Parham
Lynette Herring
Mae Mizelle
Margaret Brinkley
Margaret H Hale
Marie Harrell
Marilyn Beaumont
Mary Ann Lambert Crawley
Mary Liz Carter
Mary Lou Feher
Mary Parker
Maude Dilday
Marian L. Dilday
Nancy Peele
Ottis Williams
Papa Jordan
Patsy Beach
Patsy Bryant
Phyllis Perry
Polly Cousins
Reginald Asbell
Richard W. (Dickie) Feher Sr
Robert B. Spivey
Robert M. Rawls
Ronald Jernigan
Roy Cloe
Roy Hague
Roy I Pierce
Rudolph Clark
Ruth Bowden
Ruth Watford
Sheila Bradley
Shirley B. Smith
Shirley Fairless
Shirley Jones
Sonia Villalta
Stacey Priest
Teresa Allen
Tiffanie Watford Williams
Tom Pruden
Traynham Mitchell
Virginia Manley
Vivian Manley Stover
Washington Hoggard
Wayne White
Whitney Langley