INDIAN WOODS - Chicken grillers, chicken lovers, chicken judges, volunteers, participants, family members, friends and school aged children all gathered Saturday at the Blue Jay Recreation Center in Indian Woods to enjoy a ‘Back to School Extravaganza.’

And an extravaganza it was. Community spirit filled the air along with the pleasant aromas of a barbecue cook off.

{p style=”line-height: 100%; margin-bottom: 0in;”}{span style=”font-family: Avenir Next;”}{span style=”font-size: large;”}{span style=”color: #000000;”}John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.{/span}{/span}{/span}