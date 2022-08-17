INDIAN WOODS - Chicken grillers, chicken lovers, chicken judges, volunteers, participants, family members, friends and school aged children all gathered Saturday at the Blue Jay Recreation Center in Indian Woods to enjoy a ‘Back to School Extravaganza.’
And an extravaganza it was. Community spirit filled the air along with the pleasant aromas of a barbecue cook off.
Inflation didn’t show its face Saturday as the Blue Jay Recreation Association provided everything, including book bags and supplies for school aged children, for free.
In a monumental outpouring of community support for youngsters going back to school, hundreds of residents enjoyed an afternoon of late summer activities, under cooler skies Saturday, including classic cars, sparkling motorcycles, hot dogs, hamburgers and a chicken judging contest.
And chicken, lots of chicken, at the Blue Jay Recreation Center.
The enticing smells of barbecued chicken on a hot grill wafted through the pines and could be enjoyed from a half mile away as eight grill masters prepared hearty chicken legs and thighs for the five judges to enjoy.
“This is some of the best chicken I have ever had,” said former Bertie County Manager Scott Sauer, a contest judge. “It’s going to be very hard to pick a winner.”
The judges had to rate the chicken on flavor, appearance, tenderness, doneness and how moist each piece was. The grill masters had been cooking for hours before the noon judging began.
While Lloyd Cooper directed a parade of freshly grilled chicken on its way to the judges table from the massive grills outside the center, Blue Jay Recreation volunteer women prepared hot dogs and hamburgers for the hungry school agers anticipating lunch after a few ‘jumpy house sessions.”
“This is a great event and we look forward to it. This year is really big,” said Blue Jay Recreation Center President Ronald Rascoe.
The organization spent over $1,300 on book bags for the children, but their food budget topped that.
“Inflation really hurt us this year. Price increases are noticeable. We just spent $1,321 on school bags,” said Rascoe. “We also noticed a substantial increase in everything else.”
“We wanted to show support for the kids going back to school and help families make that process a little easier,” said Rascoe.
The newly constructed center shines among the fields of crops in Bertie County. Located in the Indian Woods neighborhood, the building, ball field and children’s playground was dedicated in 2021 and due to COVID has only recently been hosting events.
“The center provides community outreach, education and recreation for Bertie County youth and adults. We are committed to working with the community to inform and improve the quality of life for everyone here,” said Rascoe, who along with Lloyd Cooper and other committee members organized the Back to School event.
“We know how difficult it is for some families to prepare their children for back to school activities. We wanted to help,” said Rascoe.
“I want to make sure the volunteers, and the County Businesses and residents who donated to the event know how thankful and appreciative we are. This is a community center and the Blue Jay Recreation Association cannot thank everyone enough,” said Rascoe.
The winner of the chicken cookoff was Brady Smallwood, champion for three years in a row. This was the 22nd year for the Blue Jay car show and the fifth year for the annual chicken BBQ Cookoff.
The Eight Grill Masters that participated were: Mike Stocks, Calvin Sessoms, Devin Nichols, Tim Bazemore, Chief Cherry, Alton Freeman, Brady Smallwood and Donald Rascoe.
The Blue Jay Recreation Center is located at 1711 Indian Woods Road, Windsor.
{p style=”line-height: 100%; margin-bottom: 0in;”}{span style=”font-family: Avenir Next;”}{span style=”font-size: large;”}{span style=”color: #000000;”}John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.{/span}{/span}{/span}