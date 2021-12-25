Aulander Elementary
PlayStation 5
Dear Santa,
I want a PlayStation 5 and airpods Santa. Can I get $400 I love shoes so I can get some new ones. I love basketball so I need a new goal. I want to talk with my friends, so can I get an Iphone XR. A nice necklace would be great. Thank you Santa!
Love,
Kwame
PlayStation 5
Dear Santa,
A few things like well some things I want for Christmas are too expensive but I’m just going to tell you what I want. I want a Google Pixel 6 phone, PS plus 12 months, and PS4 or PS5 car with $100 on card and a PS5. A few other things like elf on the shelf animals. Also I want otas like I used to have and the last thing I want is my family to be happy.
Love,
Aubreigh
Mario Game
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 7 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like the most this Christmas is MegaMan Game and Mario game. And I promise to leave out milk for you.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Gavin
P.S. Please say “Hi” to Mrs. Claus for me!
Doll
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 8 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a doll and Santa toy. And I promise to leave out cookies for you. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Justice
P.S. Please say “Hi” to the elves for me!
Toy Car
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 8 years old. This year I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a toy man and toy car. And I promise to leave out milk for you. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Zay’veon
P.S. Please say “Hi” to the reindeers for me!
Puppy
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 8 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a Barbie house and a puppy. And I promise to leave out cupcakes for you. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Jurnee
P.S. Please say “Hi” to Dasher for me!
Fidgets
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 7 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is fidgets and a pop it. And I promise to leave out cookies for you. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Le’onna
P.S. Please say “Hi” to elf for me!
OMG Doll
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 7 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a cupcake pop it and a OMG doll. And I promise to leave out cookies for you. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Skylar
P.S. Please say “Hi” to Rudolph for me!
OMG Doll
Dear Santa,
My name is Carmia. I am 6 years old. I am in first grade at Aulander Elementary School. I would like an OMG doll.
Love,
Carmia
Dog
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 8 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a toy car and a dog. And I promise to leave out a card for you.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Dante
P.S. Please say “Hi” to Rudolph for me!
Twin Boy Puppies
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 7 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a descendant dolls and twin boy puppies. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Peyton Powell
P.S. Please say “Hi” to Rudolph for me!
LOL Dolls
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a coloring book, head phones, fidgets, crossword book, coloring pencils, slime, LOL dolls, play dough, checker board game, hungry hippo board game and snakes and laters board game.
Love,
Autumn R Vann
Journal
Dear Santa,
My name is Joshua. I am 8 years old. I am in Aulander Elementary School. I would like a journal for Christmas.
Love,
Joshua D.
Food for Homeless
Dear Santa,
My name is Amia, I’m 8 years old in the third grade at Aulander Elementary School. I am grateful for you taking away your time to give little kids presents, so I just wanted to say thank you Santa. My Christmas list is play food set, food for homeless, my own X-box and there to be peace in the world.
Love,
Amia
One Million Dollars
All I want for Christmas is a roblox gift cards, a PS5, a Iphone 13 with a butterfly phone case, a fidget pack, 1 million dollars, a new bed set, an a random gift box with some snacks in it. I also want a new pair of Jordans that are blue. Thank you Santa.
Love, Jayla Williams
Science Set
Dear Santa,
My name is Silas. I am 8 years old. I am in the third grade at Aulander Elementary School. For Christmas I would like a science set, an advanced calculator, a basketball and hoop, and a football.
Love,
Silas
Iphone 13
Dear Santa,
I’m thankful for my family and for waking us up. Thank you so much you mean the world to me and my family. All I want for Christmas is my family and Iphone 13 and a nail kit and I want to pass my grade. I want people to respect me more than what they do. I love you so much and I think you are the best. Some people think you are not real but I think you are real.
Love,
Aliyah
Iphone
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is an Iphone and airpods and also for my sister to get all new things and to feed the homeless people and help the kids in need. I would also like my mom to get more time with her kids and get in the Christmas spirit. I wanna see Old Saint Nick and Mrs. Clause. I want to pass my grade and go to the 6th grade when it’s time to take EOG’s. I am also thankful for my family and what they do for us.
Love,
Jakyah Clark
Laptop
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is to spend time with my family and go somewhere with them. So we can all be happy together. I want a new phone, airpods, a ipod, and a laptop and a picture of my best friend and I. I really want some money for clothes and I want to buy my sister some son things because I love him with all my life. I love everyone, my mom, my dad, my sisters, my grandma and my teachers.
Love,
Jenesis Smallwood
PS5
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a PS5, some airforces, another hoodie, another controller, football gloves, a red football, a red LED light basketball, some Jordan’s, a PS4 wrap, a new TV and a red wrap for my controller. I’m thankful for my family, my game, my tv, y clothes and my shoes. I’m also thankful for the stuff that I get for Christmas and my bday.
Love,
Kameron Dail
Money
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is clothes, shoes, Iphone 13, PS5 and money. I’m 12 years old. I’m thankful for being alive right now because without God and my mom I would not be here right now. I am in the 5th grade at Aulander Elementary School. My name is Morgan Holloman. I don’t know what I am doing for Christmas this year. My family might come home for Christmas.
Love, Morgan Holloman
Art Kit
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a new art kit not much. It does not matter what the kit looks like I’m going to be grateful either way. Thanks Santa.
Love,
Ameera Whitaker
A Bunny
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a bunny. A bunny is the one thing I want for Christmas. Something else I want for Christmas is a sketch book it’s very cool looking. But the one thing I want is a big cupcake popit and a handbag popit and some other popit’s. Thank you. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Tori
Slime
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is to have slime and to have a happy life with family, friends and teacher’s. I also want to have a family trip. Another thing I want is to have a happy Christmas with my family. The last thing I want is wish a happy Merry Christmas for everyone.
Love,
Sophia
Four Wheeler
Dear Santa,
I want to read. I want a drum. Can you bring me a playstation? I want a helicopter and to ride a plane. It would be nice to get a dog. Santa, can I get a 4-wheeler? A remote control truck would be nice. I love you Santa.
Have a good day.
Love,
Devon
Ipad
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a shelf to put all of my things to organize them so my room would be clean. I would like some fidgets and slime. I want an apple Ipad and apple pen. Santa if it is ok can you buy mom another car and some air pods.
Love,
Juztice
Roblox Cards
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is play dough, slime and roblox cards. Dry erase markers because at home I have a big dry erase board. Barbie legos and other things. Plus I’m grateful for everybody. Mrs. Dickens, Mr. Peede, Ms. Stephenson, Mrs. B, Mrs. Williams, Mrs. Byrum and others.
Love, TaNia
Bracelet
Dear Santa,
My name is Cordelia. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for an apron, coloring book and bracelet. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Love,
Cordelia
Ipad
Dear Santa,
My name is Elayna. I am 9 years old. I am in the third grade at Aulander Elementary School. I would like an Ipad for Christmas.
Love,
Elayna
Ipad
Dear Santa,
My name is Taliyah. I am 9 years old at Aulander Elementary School in the 3rd grade. I would like an Ipad with a pen, pop it’s and shoes and uggs.
Love, Taliyah
Virtual Reality Headset
Dear Santa,
My name is Amora Jenkins. I am 9 years old, I am in the third grade at Aulander Elementary School. I would like for Christmas a virtual reality headset and a watch. I want a real meg tooth and I want a world trade center toy, and a remote control Lamborghini, plush dino then I want a jungle set for my room and a jungle gym.
Thank you Santa.
Love,
Amora
Phone
Dear Santa,
My name is Journie Jenkins. I am 8 years old. I am in 3rd grade at Aulander Elementary School. I would like a phone for Christmas. Merry Christmas Santa.
Love, Journie
My Life Doll
Dear Santa,
My name is Anneisha. I am 6 years old. I am in the first grade at Aulander Elementary School. I would like a My Life Doll, a baby and a LOL doll for Christmas. You are the best Santa! Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Anneisha
Robot
Dear Santa,
My name is Royal. I am 7 years old. I am in the first grade at Aulander Elementary School. I would like a stuffed doll and a robot toy.
Love,
Royal
Airpods
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a happy calm Christmas with my family. I want to spend Christmas with my family and friends and make happy memories. Two things I want for Christmas is airpods and a pair of Jordans. Santa when you come to my house leave me a note. Tell me about the North Pole and what you do during the summer. Love you Santa see you soon.
Love,
Shanasia
Windsor Elementary
Hoverboard
I would like a hoverboard, dolls, Ryan toys and art stuff.
Love,
Danae
Doll Babies
Dear Santa,
I want a make-up kit, doll baby, and finger nails.
Love.
Kali
Batman Robot
Dear Santa,
I want a batman robot.
Love,
Jewellz
Firetruck
Dear Santa,
I want a firetruck. I want a doll baby.
Love,
Ava
Princess Jeep
Dear Santa,
I want a princess jeep and make-up. I want a healthy family. I want a lot. Mommy and I will make you some cookies. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Faith
Mac Book Pro
Dear Santa,
My name is Christian. I am 6 years old. I am in the first grade at Aulander Elementary School. I would like a new bike, a new Mac book pro, some Jordan’s 13, a new puppy and clothes. Merry Christmas. We love you.
Love,
Christian
Kitchen Set
Dear Santa,
I want a kitchen set and fake plates.
Love, Ivey
Bike
Dear Santa,
My name is Kalel. Iam 4 years old. This year I have been nice. I want a bike. Thank you! You are the best Santa ever!
Love,
Kalel
Hoverboard
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard with a stick because I want to learn how to ride a hoverboard with a stick. This is all that I want for Christmas, so I hope I see it on Christmas morning.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Caden Cooper
Iphone
Dear Santa,
Thank you for sending me presents each year. I’m so grateful for them but this Christmas I really want to get my little brother this gravity car and for my mother I want to help her with anything she needs help with. I really need your help so can you send me an Elf on the Shelf so I can tell him what I really need for my family. I really want a new Iphone, new shoes and new Ipad and for my dog Twix I want to get her some new toys, treats and dog clothes and for her puppies, puppy clothes, treats and for my grandmother I would like to get her some jewelry, new shoes and a new phone and for my rest of my family I don’t know what they want but I guess for my godmother I would get her a new dog. For my godbrother I would get him a new phone. For my godsister and her baby, I would get some new baby clothes for her. I would get her some new shoes. Finally, I hope all families have a roof over their heads this time of the year and the homeless to have covers, food, socks, clothes and shoes. Santa I’m done with my Christmas letter.
Love,
Chakeli Clark
Help the Homeless
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas so much. Santa tries to give us all the gifts we want for Christmas but COVID is flying around in the air. At our school we have Spirit Week. Today, we have to wear reindeer ears tomorrow we have to wear a Christmas hat or headband. Spirit Week is just something for fun during the holiday. Christmas Day is not just about presents it’s about caring, being cherished and loving others. Even if you get clothes for Christmas just take it and be thankful for what you have because some kids don’t don’t get anything for Christmas and that’s not fair. There are kids who are homeless, so Santa workers please give the homeless kids some toys. One day, I will work for Santa and his elves. Not just because I love Christmas, but because I would love to help the homeless and to watch who is being naughty or nice.
Merry Christmas.
Love,
Tamera Shannon
Doll House
Dear Santa,
My name is Kahlaya. I am five years old. This year I have been nice. Three things I am wishing for one a bear, barbies and a doll house. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
Love,
Kahlaya
Hoverboard
Dear Santa,
My name is Carter. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me a backpack, sonic hoverboard. I’ll set out cookies!
Love, Carter
Bunny
Dear Santa,
My name is JahAsia. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me a dog, bunny and dolls. I will set out cookies.
Love,
JahAsia
Slime
Dear Santa,
I want to know about Santa and his reindeer. I heard that your reindeer legs broke. I feel sorry that your reindeer got hurt. I hope that COVID passes. I want my Elf back so the magic will come back. All I want for Christmas is a fidget spinner, slime, school supplies and makeup set.
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Love,
Kylie Ledford
Phone
Dear Santa,
My name is Carmen. I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for LOL dolls, barbies and a phone.
Love,
Carmen
Robot
Dear Santa,
My name is Curtis. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me a robot, legos and presents. I’ll set out cookies.
Love,
Curtis
Car
Dear Santa,
My name is Teonna. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me a car, a doll and a star. I’ll set out cookies.
Love,
Teonna
PS4
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I want a PS4 and some games.
Love,
Dominique
Dollhouse
Dear Santa,
My name is Raelyn. I am six years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for barbies, a doll and a dollhouse. I will set out cookies and milk for you.
Love,
Raelyn
Skateboard
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like toys, skateboard, to see the real Spiderman and to be him for one day. For Christmas I want to have fun with my friends and family.
Love, Tramine
New York City Trip
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I want legos and lots more and I’m going to make a card with what I want for Christmas on it. I want lots and lots of CANDY in my stocking. I want to go to New York after Christmas. I want a reindeer for Christmas. I also want snow for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Love, Caylin Hoggard
Dollhouse
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl and have not been naughty. My wish is to have a barbie, dollhouse and dolls. I love you Santa so much in the whole wide world.
Love,
Antoinette
Toys
Dear Santa,
My name is Daffany. I have been good. Can you bring me some toys? Thank you.
Love,
Daffany
Doll Baby
Dear Santa,
I want a stroller with a baby doll for Christmas. I will be a good girl.
Love,
Lillian
Colerain Elementary
Dear Santa,
How are you doing today? We hope Mrs. Claus, the reindeer and the elves are doing well. Our kindergarten class here at Colerain Elementary is writing to tell you our hopes for Christmas. Here is our long list of gifts we hope to see!
• A phone
• A scooter
• A power wheel car
• A race track
• Barbies
• A Mrs. Powell Action Figure
• A firetruck
• Barbie Wardrobe
• Kitchen Set
• Barbie Dreamhouse
• Makeup
• Anything with Spiderman
• Hoverboard
• A Red Dinosaur Toy
• A Remote Control Car
• A Talking Ben Toy
We would like to say thank you for all that you do and we will make sure to leave out some milk and homemade cookies for you and plenty of carrots for your reindeer!
With lots of love,
Mrs. Powell & Mrs. Gilliam’s Kindergarten Class
Nintendo Switch
Dear Santa,
My name is Parker. I am 8 ½ years old. I have tried to be good all year long at home and in school. Please come by and visit my house this year. For Christmas, I would like a Nintendo Switch, some Nerf guns, Legos, and anything NC State or wolf or coyote related. I also like dinosaurs. I promise to leave you some yummy cookies to eat.
Love,
Parker
Lawrence Academy
Puppy
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year and thank you for the presents that you gave me last year. How have the reindeer been? Could I have a necklace with a cross and some new books and some science stuff and some baseball stuff. May I have a puppy and I want the color to be white.
Love,
Henry
Hey Dudes
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presents that you gave me last year. Santa, I am going to leave you a lot of cookies on Christmas Eve. I would like some hey dude shoes, a cat, and a little tree for my room. I would like some slime.
Love,
Lindley
Rubix Cube
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would love a stuff black panther. For Christmas I would also love a styrofoam bat. For Christmas I would also love a rubixcube.
Love,
Evan
Ipad
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. Thank you for my presents that you gave me last year. How is Rudolph the red nose reindeer? I would like an Ipad, shoes, slime, stuffed cat and a stuffed dog please.
Love,
Jessi
Madden 17
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like Madden 17, some football cards and some baseball cards. I will leave you some milk and cookies and some carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Paxton
Phone
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. Can I please have a new phone? Can I have a four wheeler? Can I have a nerf gun? Thank you!
Love,
Gryftin
Make-up Set
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like a make-up set please, and if you can I would like a lot of bath bombs.
Love,
Olivia
Four Wheeler
Dear Santa,
Than you for my presents that you gave me last year. I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a four wheeler, Mario figures, mine-craft Nintendo game and a hover-board.
Love,
Will
Skateboard
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. This Christmas I would like play crutches for me and my American Girl. I would like a skateboard and make-up box with a mirror.
Love,
Claire
Tumble Bar
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my Alexa that you gave me last year. For Christmas I would like some shoes, a rain coat and some tumble mats with the bar. Thank you!
Love,
Cora
Pony
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I play my Xbox you gave me last year. My favorite reindeer is Prancer. For Christmas I would like a pony, a new mini car and I would like a coloring book.
Love,
Alana
Gizmo Watch
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presents that you gave me last year. This year I would like to have a Gizmo watch. I would like a new American girl doll, make-up and a bike.
Love,
Ava
Drum Set
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a drum set, some gold fish, a cafe and some mine-craft stuffed animals.
Love,
Allie
Iphone
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my presents. They were so much fun to play with. Christmas is going to be fun again. I really want a laptop. Christmas is the best time of the year. I love Christmas. I want a hoverboard. I want a bunny. I want a bunny because they are so sweet. I want an Iphone so I can text my mom and dad.
Love,
Austyn
Phone
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like on Nintendo switch and a phone to call my friends. I would like two four wheelers so I can hunt in the woods. I would also like a driver for golfing.
Love,
Theodore
Iphone
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I need and Iphone because my go cart has been broken down! I would like a new LOL house and the LOL snow house.
Love,
BaileyAnn