He’s that guy.
Everyone knows that guy. The one who is called when something needs to get done. The one who arrives earlier, works harder and stays longer than anyone else.
He’s the one who loves his town and appreciates its history. He’s the one who serves – even at personal cost – and strives to make his home a better place to live and work.
Everyone in Windsor knows that guy is Lewis Hoggard.
“Lewis brings a wealth of knowledge to everything he does through his stellar education and professional experience,” Bertie County 911 Assistant Director Travis Jackson said. “Despite those accolades, he is a very relatable person, a stronger to none and a friend to all.”
A native of Windsor, Lewis grew up playing baseball in the local recreational leagues and attending schools in Bertie County. He graduated high school at Woodberry Forest High School in Madison County, Virginia before earning degrees at St. Andrews University and Wagner University. He has done post secondary level work at Centre College, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his beloved N.C. State University.
Following his graduation from college, Lewis came home to Windsor working as an attorney at Gillam and Gillam and then operating a Windsor business – Hammerhead’s Oyster Bar.
While he was successful at those jobs, it has been his decade-long service as Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce that has seen Lewis truly find his calling.
“Lewis has lived here most of his life,” Windsor Commissioner Randy K. Whitaker said. “He has seen the changes that has occurred over the years, and he has a vision as to where he wants the town to grow.
“His years as Chamber Director has been beneficial as he has developed many resources that are helpful to our town and county,” he added.
As Director of the Chamber, he has led the community in honoring farmers, Black History Month and emergency service workers. He has also started the Sage Festival and continued to aid the Aulander Peanut Festival and Roxobel Ag Festival.
“I can’t say enough about what Lewis has accomplished in his role as Executive Director of the Chamber,” said Leslie Beachboard, a Chamber board member. “He has been successful in helping businesses open, brining people to our county and generally promoting Windsor and Bertie County. He has been a Godsend to the Chamber.”
In addition to serving the Chamber, Lewis has been an integral part of keeping the Rotary Club of Windsor active and has served in a variety of club and district-level posts.
Currently, Lewis is District Governor for 7720, which encompasses all of northeastern North Carolina and into the southeastern part of the state.
“I fully believe in and support the mission of Rotary,” Hoggard said. “I have been excited to be a part of the Rotary Club of Windsor and to work with clubs throughout the state and region in the past several years. I appreciate so much the support of our club in Windsor as I continue to grow and learn in Rotary.”
Jamie Harmon, a business owner of Dan Pittman Insurance, and a former president of the Rotary Club of Windsor praised Hoggard’s efforts.
“We are proud of Lewis and all he does for Rotary, both in Bertie County and on the state level,” she said. “He is such a good example of what a Rotarian should be, and we are proud he is our District Governor.”
Hoggard is a multiple time Paul Harris Fellow for Rotary and a graduate of the Rotary Leadership Institute.
In his leisure time, Lewis has become a local sports personality, first working on the Inner Banks Sports Report and then becoming a play-by-play announcer for high school football, basketball, baseball and soccer. He has led the broadcast team in coverage for Riverside High School in Williamston, Bertie High School in Windsor and First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
He currently calls high school football for WIAM Radio in Williamston. In addition, he serves as the “Voice of the Riverside Knights” baseball team for their home games.
Hoggard has been praised by Johnny Bryant, who owns and operates WIAM, for his work leading the station’s sports teams.
In addition to his work in the community through volunteerism and the Chamber, Lewis recently made the decision to seek the office to continue helping the citizens of Windsor.
With the retirement of longtime Windsor Mayor Jim Hoggard, Lewis decided to seek the town’s top executive spot. He ran unopposed and was elected in November of last year before taking office in December.
“I’m glad to be here,” he said after being sworn in. “I grew up in Windsor. I love Windsor. I will do my best for the citizens and will work with the commissioners to do what is best for all of our citizens.”
While looking forward to serving, Hoggard also is appreciated by many in the town, including Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson.
“I think Lewis is a great asset to the town,” Jackson said. “He has worked hard as Chamber executive to bring businesses to town and also organize events to help promote the town.
“I’ve known Lewis for a while now, and his knowledge of the history of Windsor is amazing.,” he continued. “What’s even more amazing is his love for the town and how much he wants to see it thrive. I could not think of anyone better to lead Windsor into the future.”
From his service with the Chamber to the Rotary Club and now to the town of Windsor, Hoggard has dedicated his life to making Windsor a better place and to uphold the history and tradition that has made it a place he and many others love.