On a trip from his home in Bertie County to Greenville last week, Bob Forbes decided to take care of some long overdue business — more than 65 years overdue.

The J.H. Rose High School graduate and former co-captain of the Rampants football team stopped by the school library Friday to return a copy of the biography “Thomas Jefferson” by Gene Lisitzky. Stamped on the due-date slip was Oct. 30, 1956.

