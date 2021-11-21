LEWISTON WOODVILLE - The Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church held the 156th Church Anniversary, Founder’s Day and Mortgage Burning on Sunday, Nov. 7.
The theme chosen was “Releasing the Old and Walking into the New.”
The opening of the service was conducted by the Rev. Samuel K. Shaw III (Senior Pastor). The musical selections were rendered by the Evangelist Mary Brown Spiritual Singers (Williamston).
The opening prayer was given by James Bazemore. The Welcome and Occasion was offered by Shelia Gilbert.
The congratulatory remarks were provided by: Mayor Chris Cordon (Lewiston-Woodville). Other congratulatory remarks were given by: Bertie County Commission Chair Tammy A. Lee.
A resolution was presented that congratulated Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church on its 156th Church Anniversary and Mortgage Burning Celebration. The resolution included: Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is one of the oldest churches in Bertie County and remains a pillar in the community through its community development and outreach and other church ministries.
It stated, “Mount Olive Missionary Baptist played a major part with disaster recovery following Hurricane Isaias by providing financial assistance, food and housing for survivors of the tragic tornadic event.
“In conclusion, Bertie County wishes to honor and express gratitude to Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church for its continued philanthropy to the citizens of Bertie County.”
Other Bertie County Commissioners present were Ronald Roberson, Ronald Wesson and Greg Atkins.
N.C. Governor Roy Cooper wrote a congratulatory letter that stated Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and its parishioners have a history of serving the community and helping to improve the lives of many individuals every day. Best wishes were extended for continued success in future endeavors.
Congressman G. K. Butterfield (1st District NC) was invited to help the church celebrate 156th Church Anniversary and witness the mortgage building. Due to a need in serving his country and citizens, he was not able to attend.
However, a congratulatory letter was read that stated, “I extend my appreciation to you and the members of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church who have worked so diligently to provide spiritual leadership to the Bertie community. For years, your church has served as a catalyst for bringing positive changes in the lives of many and continues to extend beyond your spiritual calling.”
The former pastors of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church sent congratulatory letters: the Rev. Edward M. Brown, the Rev. William L. Davis Jr. and Bishop James E. Jones Jr.
Additional congratulatory letters received from: West Roanoke Missionary Baptist Association, Inc. (Rev. Dr. David E. Moore Jr., Moderator) and
General Baptist State Convention of NC, Inc. (Dr. Leonzo D. Lynch, President).
Other well-wishers present at this momentous occasion were: Rep. Edward C. Goodwin (NC House-District 1) and Dr. Benjamin F. Speller Jr. (historic preservationist of African American History).
The invited guest preacher was the Rev. Manley Moore, Pastor of First Baptist Church Belgrade.
The scripture reading: Joshua 14:6-12 and the text of the message, “Unfinished Business.” It was stated that even though Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 156 years of existence and burning the church mortgage, “ou are not finished yet.”
Rev. Manley preached that God has more for Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church to do and complete.
All members of the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church were dressed in Black and Gold attires to commemorate and celebrate our rich church history. On this special day a financial goal set was put in place to raise $12,000. With the help of family, friends, attendees, church members and the hands of God, the church exceeded and raised more than the set financial goal.
The Mortgage Burning was conducted by the following: Pastor Samuel K. Shaw III, Norma Jean Wesson, Trustee Ministry Chair, James Bazemore, Diaconate Ministry Chair, James Lee, Trustee in Training and Tayvien Ward (Youth Representative).
Linda W. Freeman gave the Church History (commemorating the Rev. Bryant
Lee - Founder) and reflections of the yearly financial reports in becoming debt free. It was announced that at the end of the service a wreath will be taken to the graveside and placed on the founder’s grave.
Also included in this part of the ceremony was special recognitions to those church members of 90 plus years: Ollie Bond, Robert Carter, Henry Freeman, Clara Mayo, Coleen McGlone, Janie Outlaw, Cornelius Peele, Pauline Peele, Agnes Shoulders and Penary Veale.
Each honoree received a certificate presented by Pastor Samuel K. Shaw, III.
The conclusion of the service included: Holy Communion and words of appreciation to the participants, invited guests, family, friends, supporters, partners and the Anniversary Committee Members: Linda McNair-Moore (chair), Jennifer K. Hill, C. M. Cherry Jr. Vernetta M. Henderson, James Lee and Rev. Samuel K. Shaw III.
At the closing of the service, Anniversary Dinners were served to everyone by Juanita Lighthouse Catering Service (Windsor).