For Lori Medlin, serving as the President/CEO of the Halifax County Convention and Visitors Bureau was a way to make an economic impact to the county she called home.
Medlin was born and raised in the town of Roanoke Rapids. The town sits right off of Interstate 95 in Halifax County.
“I had a great childhood here. I had a great home, but I always knew the world was a much bigger place,” said Medlin.
After graduating high school, Medlin moved to Raleigh and attended Meredith College.
Once she graduated college, she moved to New York City. She took a job in marketing high-end resorts. Most of the resorts were in tropical island destinations.
“I was able to travel the world. Through my travels and work, I could see the power of tourism,” said Medlin.
But, she said, she slowly began to miss home.
“After 10 years I could see the beauty and quality of life back home,” Medlin added.
According to Medlin, she would frequently travel through the Raleigh-Durham International Airport for her travels. While passing through on one trip, she saw an advertisement for the position in the Sunday newspaper. She applied for the position and was selected.
“I came back to Roanoke Rapids in 1995 with the thought I would do this for a few years, and show them the benefits of what was here,” she added.
After returning Medlin married her husband, Gary, and started a family. She decided to stay, and has been helping increase economic and tourism growth in Halifax County for over two decades.
“Through amazing support of the Halifax County Commissioners and many others, this area has become a destination and not just a pass by off of the interstate,” she continued.
Medlin supported the development of Sylvan Heights Bird Park in Scotland Neck, which at the time she arrived was a bird breeding facility that was closed to the public. Currently Sylvan Heights Bird Park houses more than 3,000 birds representing 140 species. It also plays a key role in maintaining the captive populations of several endangered waterfowl species.
Since opening to the public in 2006, Sylvan Heights Bird Park attracts more than 55,000 visitors each year.
Another highlight of Medlin’s career has been the Roanoke Canal Museum and Trail in Roanoke Rapids. The museum uses both traditional and interactive exhibits to explain how the canal was built and turned the Roanoke River into a superhighway of commerce during the 19th century. The trail tells the history of transportation on the Roanoke River from the 1800’s until now while enjoying nature and a variety of wildlife.
“We created a 7-mile greenway connecting two places,” said Medlin.
Another achievement has been receiving three designations from the National Park Service for the National Underground Railroad to Freedom Sites. The sites in Halifax County are located near the Roanoke River, which were used by many freedom seekers as an escape route.
“I am a big supporter of our historic sites,” she said.
One of the biggest attractions to bring tourists off of interstate has been the new Halifax County Visitors Center and Dog Run. The center offers travel information and wireless internet. It is the only pet friendly visitor center and dog run on the east coast.
The Dog Run offers fresh water, clean bowls, and fenced areas for both small and large dogs. Dogs can run off their leash while in the run, but the handlers must stay in the park with their dogs.
“Halifax County is growing tremendously. We have seen an increase in economic impact. It brought in a revenue of $106.52 million in 2019. The revenue in 1994 was only $49 million. We have welcomed several new hotel properties,” said Medlin.
The visitor center has 54,000 visitors during the 2018-2019 year. The Dog Run was visited by 32,501 of those who stopped.
In 2020, COVID-19 slowed many things down in Halifax County, including special events.
“It was a difficult year, but we weathered the storm,” Medlin said. “Fall is always an amazing time for festivals and events.”
Some of the largest events are the Halifax County Harvest Days and Halifax Day. There are also several other festivals held in the smaller towns.
The county also participates in the Highway 301 Endless Yardsale. The yardsale stretches for over 100 miles from Weldon to Dunn on the third weekend of June each year.
“We are a very large county, and part of Lake Gaston. All of the county is growing. I think people want to get back to small town life,” said Medlin.
She is also excited about several upcoming projects.
“We are working to bring a super exit connecting Exit 173 and 171 called the Premiere Blvd. Exit towards the end of 2021. I am excited with the possibility of the influx of visitors,” she added.
There is also the quadrant interchange project at Exit 173 in Weldon.
Other future projects include restaurants, a brewery, connecting Weldon to the waterfront and making the Roanoke River Blueway Trail.
According to Medlin, she has been working to recruit Amtrac to put a station in Weldon. This project has been put on the schedule, and she is excited to see what happens.
“I work with all of the small towns. I want to get the tourists off of the exit ramps and into our smaller towns,” Medlin said.
She said she is proud that the Halifax County Convention and Visitors Bureau received the 2019 Marketing Achievement Award.
“This is the highest honor of marketing. It really meant a lot to receive this award over other larger cities. I am also very proud that no local tax dollars have been used. Halifax County was the first county to initiate the use of an occupancy tax,” she said.
In closing, Medlin wanted to thank the Halifax County Commissioners for their forward thinking and willingness to pursue future economic growth opportunities for the community.
Leslie Beachboard is a former News Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance and a regular contributor to Eastern North Carolina Living.