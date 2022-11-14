Mildred White

Mildred White, pictured as the “birthday queen” on her 106th birthday. White is the venerable steward of Whites Crossroads in Bertie County.

Local centenarian Mildred White just reached another milestone – her 106th birthday was celebrated a month ago.

Born during the height of the First World War – and when John McCormack’s “Somewhere a Voice is Calling” was the most popular song in America – White reached the venerable age of 106 on Sept. 30.

