Ahoskie Alumnae celebrates 43rd MLK Annual Tribute

Indian Woods Missionary Baptist Church filled with praise and passion last Sunday as almost 400 residents, including county and community leaders, pastors from area churches, select dignitaries and an impressive showing of fraternity and sorority alumnae gathered in celebration to commemorate what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th, birthday.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com