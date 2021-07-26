Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN PERQUIMANS...NORTHEASTERN BERTIE...NORTHAMPTON...HERTFORD...GATES AND NORTHWESTERN CHOWAN COUNTIES... At 717 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Seaboard to near Sunbury. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and dime size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Ahoskie, Murfreesboro, Rich Square, Aulander, Winfall, Gatesville, Sunbury, Ryland, Chowan University, Gates, Conway, Woodland, Winton, Seaboard, Cofield, Powellsville, Roxobel, Harrellsville, Como and Chapanoke. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of these storms. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.