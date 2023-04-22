Adams Publishing Group has launched new digital editions for all of its newspapers in eastern North Carolina.
Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies late. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 2:47 am
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT Saturday night. Air quality is expected to reach code orange...which is unhealthy for sensitive groups...and means individuals with respiratory and/or heart ailments...older adults...and children should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information...please visit the North Carolina Division of Air Quality Web Site at http://daq.state.nc.us
Adams Publishing Group has launched new digital editions for all of its newspapers in eastern North Carolina.
The editions offer more content and make it easier to read the newspaper on your phone, tablet and laptop.
Readers can access the edition through the newspaper website, but from there, download the app so access is a simple click from any device.
Click any story on the digital paper to bring up a reader, or use the index to find what you want.
In addition to all the content in your local paper, the new edition features an eight-page national section with news from around the world.
Available seven days a week, the section takes a deeper dive into news, sports and weather, while local pages focus on content most important to eastern North Carolina.
The digital editions are available at no additional charge to all print subscribers.
Call (252) 329-9505 to make sure your login is established and try out the new digital edition right away.
