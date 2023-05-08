Anyone who drives by the Cashie River daily and wonders why there isn’t more advantage taken of its offerings, should mark his or her calendar.
On June 17 one can fill visions of kayaking, canoeing or simply riding on a pontoon boat as the inaugural Windsor Riverfest launches along the Cashie River.
The festival is a celebration of Northeastern North Carolina’s natural beauty, culture and people. The event is a collaboration of the Roanoke/Cashie River Center, the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce and the Bertie County Arts Council.
Roanoke/Cashie River Center Program Specialist Spencer Bost is the event organizer and is looking forward to a large turnout.
“The catalyst for the festival was a desire to increase awareness of our beautiful area and share resources with those already living here about ways to protect and experience it. With the loss of the Sage Festival, the town of Windsor and the Chamber of Commerce also joined in to help plan the event,” said Bost, adding, “We created this to showcase the unique features of the region while welcoming visitors to discover it for themselves.”
The festival will offer an entertaining lineup of activities and attractions for all ages
Food lovers will enjoy a variety of options. Some of the community food trucks, Y’all Eat Yet, Lime and the Corn and Simply Natural Creamery will be showcasing their culinary talents.
The Bertie County Arts Council will play a big hand in the event.
For those interested in the arts, there will be a variety of artists displaying and selling their work.
Live music will also be a festival highlight with local bands and performers providing a live soundtrack to the day’s festivities, including a Bluegrass Jam at the Cashie Riverside Amphitheater.
If one tends to be more amphibious than amphitheater, exploring the waterways may be music to his or her ears. Boat rides along the Cashie will be available either on the Roanoke/Cashie River Center’s Pontoon boat or, for the more adventurous, the North Carolina State Parks’ Big Canoes will be dockside ready for riders. That would be 14 riders total.
According to Bost, environmentalists would be proud of the event.
“The festival’s outdoor section is a must-see for those interested in environmental education and conservation. Local museums and nonprofits will offer interactive exhibits and activities to teach attendees about the natural resources that make our region so unique,” said Bost.
Workshops for people of all skill levels will also be provided in the center’s classroom space from noon to 4 p.m. covering topics focusing on beekeeping, scientific illustrations and other environmentally friendly subjects.
Windsor Farmer’s Market Manager Brian Reynolds will be holding a farmer’s market during the day with many of the regular farmers market vendors expected to attend offering fresh produce and artisan crafts.
“I am thrilled to invite everyone to the first-ever Windsor Riverfest. This festival is a celebration. We have an amazing lineup of activities and attractions that are sure to delight attendees of all ages and interests,” Bost said. “From foodies to environmental enthusiasts, the Windsor Riverfest has something for everyone. We can’t wait to see you there.”
The Roanoke/Cashie River Center is a Partnership for the Sounds facility. Partnership for the Sounds is a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating the nature and culture of the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula.
“We share the history of this unique region through our environmental education facilities, with the goal of inspiring all our visitors to cherish everything that eastern North Carolina has to offer,” most said.
The festival will launch from noon to 8 p.m. on June 17 at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center. The center is located at 112 West Water Street in Windsor. For more information, visit the festival’s website at www.windsorriverfest.com.