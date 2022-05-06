WINDSOR - Bertie County Library Branch Manager Nancy Hughes placed her hand just below her waist when asked how high the water rose when the Lawrence Memorial Public Library last flooded, drowning fictional characters and destroying hundreds of books.
While the look accompanying the gesture projected sadness from the memory, the real time environment of the soon-to-be year-old Bertie County Library brought a smile to her face, just as it has the many residents using the library over the past year.
Since its ribbon cutting last June, the Bertie County Library and N.C. Cooperative Extension office in Windsor has become a community gem.
The building is home to the library, as well as the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Office, and serves as a central location for events and community programs.
The new facility is a modern hightech learning and educational hub offering more than books on shelves.
Highlighting a variety of learning spaces for flexible teaching opportunities along with educational programs for the community, the building is becoming an event center complete with a prep kitchen, a conference room, a work room, a break area and a teaching kitchen.
“Between the flooding and COVID, the library had challenges,” said Hughes. She added, “Things are much better now.”
The past months have shown an increase in library and community usage, according to Hughes, who has been a librarian for 36 years.
Currently, the library hosts around 31,683 items in the library. Not all the items are books, some are the DVD movies that patrons can borrow for $1 for a week. Last year, 5,000 books were borrowed from the branch and of those around 1,000 were children’s picture books.
Windsor residents Tyeres and Jewellz Watson visit the library regularly, said their mother, adding “it’s a wonderful place for them to learn, plus, I can get online.”
Currently Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program is available to children up to five years old. The program offers one free book a month to children up to five years old, delivered through the mail. The program is sponsored by the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families and is available at the library.
Specifically designed for the two organizations to be able to share communal space while each having separate offices has worked well.
The N.C. Cooperative Extension held their annual peanut production meeting at the facility for the first time in February.
Ashley Collins, CEO, N.C. Peanut Growers Association was impressed with the entire operation.
“That building is super swanky. It is a tremendous asset to have a facility like that in Eastern North Carolina. I can see all types of agricultural education there in the future,” said Collins.
With the challenges of COVID subsiding, Hughes feels the upcoming months will be a fantastic time for the library. Currently Hughes is developing a calendar of future events to be held throughout the year.
“We are looking forward to our summer reading program and other wonderful events. It is so nice to be in this amazing facility,” Hughes said. “It’s a pleasure not to have to worry about flooding.”
The Bertie County Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday — Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
