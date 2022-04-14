Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Through April
Volunteer Drivers Needed
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Department of Social Services is looking for additional volunteer drivers to transport Bertie County residents with Medicaid to their appointments.
Transportation drivers are reimbursed the current IRS business rate for their mileage.
Each volunteer will need a driver’s license, current vehicle registration/inspection, current driving record, background check and liability insurance.
For more information or to register, contact Adult Medicaid and Transportation Supervisor Shielda Forrest at 252-704-5320.
April 15
Bertie County Government Office Closed
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Government Offices will be closed on Friday, April 15 in observance of the Good Friday (Easter) holiday.
All offices will open for normal operating hours on Monday, April 18.
For more information, call 252-794-5300.
Carry the Cross
WINDSOR - The 9th Annual Carry the Cross will be held beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, April 15 in the parking lot of the Bertie County Government Offices in downtown Windsor.
Participants are invited to walk, carry a cross, ride in a vehicle or bring a float. Participants will be escorted to the Windsor riverfront, known as Gazebo Park, for music, fellowship and worship.
For more information, contact Chris Surgeon at 252-325-0049, Ricky Williams at 252-325-3953 or Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272.
April 18
Town Hall of Windsor Closed
WINDSOR - The town of Windsor office and services will be closed on Monday, April 18 in observance of the Easter holiday.
Town Hall and all services will open for normal operating hours on Tuesday, April 19.
For more information, call 252-794-3121.
April 19
Trash Pick-up Scheduled Change
WINDSOR - The town of Windsor’s trash pick-up for Monday, April 18 will be picked up on Tuesday, April 19 due to the Easter holiday.
Anyone on the normal Monday route will need to have trash ready for pick-up on Tuesday, April 19.
For more information, call Windsor Town Hall at 252-794-3121.
April 20
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titled, “Celebrate National Kite Month with Chris Maxa of HQ Kites and Designs USA,” at noon Wednesday, April 20.
Celebrate National Kite Month with a talk on the past, current and future of kites. Maxa will explain how kite apply to real life, and their presence on the Outer Banks.
History for Lunch will be offered in-person and virtually through Zoom. It is free, and open to the public. Participants should register in advance.
For more information or to register, visit the museum’s Facebook page, visit www.museumofthealbemarle.com or call 252-335-1453.
Board of Directors Meeting
RICH SQUARE - The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority’s Board of Directors will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
The meeting will be held virtually.
All public comments should be submitted by 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 to twhitehead@choanokepta.org.
April 21
Fire Ant Webinar
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Cooperative Extension will host a three-hour Fire Ant Webinar at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the Bertie County Cooperative Extension Office.
The webinar will address questions about fire ant management, their biology and control.
For landscape professional and others maintaining a pesticide license, the webinar will offer two hours of recertification credit in categories K, L and O, and three credit hours in categories N, D and X.
Registration is not required, but requested to assist with set up and planning. Register by Tuesday, April 19.
For more information or to register, call 252-794-5317.
April 22
2022 Annual Plant Sale
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Extension Volunteer Master Gardeners will host their 2022 Annual Plant Sale and Vendors from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. Friday, April 22.
There will be annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables and shrubs for sale.
The plant sale will be held at 507 South Queen St. in Windsor, by the Queen Street Boat Ramp.
April 24
Classical Classics Concert
EDENTON – The Albemarle Chorale will host a concert titled, “Classical Classics” at 4 p.m. Sunday April 24 at the Edenton United Methodist Church.
The concert will feature choral music composed by Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert.
Admission is free, and the concert is open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
Edenton United Methodist Church is located at 225 Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
April 26
Board of Health Meeting
ELIZABETH CITY – The Albemarle Regional Health Services will host its Board of Health Meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26
Participants may attend the meeting in-person.
The meeting will be held inside the S. Michael Sutton, M.D. ARHS Board Room at Albemarle Regional Health Services, 711 Roanoke Ave. in Elizabeth City.
April 30
Meet the Candidates Forum
AHOSKIE – The citizens in the Powellsville community are hosting a Meet the Candidates Forum from 3 – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Rountree Temple of Praise.
The forum is for candidates seeking Democratic seats in local and state offices.
The forum will give candidates the opportunity to hear directly from citizens about their concerns, priorities and what they would like from their elected officials.
The forum is free, and open to the public.
Rountree Temple of Praise is located at 127 Moore Town Rd. in Ahoskie.
Questions for the candidates can be emailed to gmcanada27@gmail.com.
For more information, contact Genia Canada at 252-333-5117, Jean Canada at 252-332-4069 or Camille Taylor ay 252-287-9658.
May 1
Classical Classics Concert
ELIZABETH CITY – The Albemarle Chorale will host a concert titled, “Classical Classics” at 4 p.m. Sunday May 1 at the First United Methodist Church.
The concert will feature choral music composed by Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert.
Admission is free, and the concert is open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
First United Methodist Church is located at 201 South Road St. in Elizabeth City.
June 17
Junior Docent Workshop
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Junior Docent Workshop from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
The workshop is for the ages 13 to 17 years old.
The workshop is free, and lunch is included.
Registration is required.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to register, call 252-335-1453.
Ongoing
New Degree Programs
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College now offers two clear paths for students who want to become teachers in North Carolina. MCC’s Associate in Science and the Associate in Arts Teacher Appreciation degrees will consist of a minimum of 60 hours of credits for college transfer courses.
For more information, call 252-792-1521 or via email at help@martincc.edu.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.