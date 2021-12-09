Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Dec. 9
QuickBooks Seminar
WILLIAMSTON - The Small Business Center at Martin Community College will host a seminar titled, “QuickBooks” from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Williamston campus.
This session will teach participants how to navigate QuickBooks, create a company file, work with vendors, customers, manage payroll, do bank reconciliation and customized reports.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Dec. 14
Carriage Rides
WINDSOR - The Windsor-Bertie Chamber of Commerce and the Bertie County Arts Council will host carriage rides from 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The cost is $10 for adults, and children 18 years and younger ride for free.
The Bertie County Arts Council is located at 124 South King St. in Windsor.
Dec. 15
Board of Directors Meeting
Rich Square - The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will host their regularly scheduled Board of Directors Meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 via electronic communications.
Please submit any public comments by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 to swilliams@choanokepta.org.
For more information, call 252-539-2022.
Dec. 16
Carriage Rides
WINDSOR - The Windsor-Bertie Chamber of Commerce and the Bertie County Arts Council will host carriage rides from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
The cost is $10 for adults, and children 18 years and younger ride for free.
The Bertie County Arts Council is located at 124 South King St. in Windsor.
Dec. 18
Wreaths Across America Ceremony
WINDSOR - The Black Rock Community will host the annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony at noon Saturday, Dec. 18 at Edgewood Cemetery.
The ceremony is to remember the fallen, honor those who have served and to teach children the value of freedom.
The ceremony is free, and open to the public.
Edgewood Cemetery is located at 419 U.S. 13 in Windsor.
For more information, contact Sharon Rome at 757-343-5695 or via email at ksrome1@cox.net.
Wreaths Across America Ceremony
WINDSOR - The Black Rock Community will host the annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Hillcrest Cemetary.
The ceremony is to remember the fallen, honor those who have served and to teach children the value of freedom.
The ceremony is free, and open to the public.
Hillcrest Cemetery is located at 116 Hillcrest St. in Windsor.
For more information, contact Sharon Rome at 757-343-5695 or via email at ksrome1@cox.net.
Dec. 20 – 27
Office Closed
WINDSOR - The Windsor License Plate Agency will be closed for vacation Monday, Dec. 20 through Wednesday, Dec. 22. All N.C.D.M.V. offices will be closed for the Christmas holiday Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27.
While the office is closed for vacation, call the Ahoskie office at 252-332-2801 or the Edenton office at 252-482-2424 for assistance.
The Windsor License Plate Office will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Dec. 23, 24 & 27
Office Closed
RICH SQUARE - The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27 in the observance of Christmas.
The office will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
Dec. 31
Office Closed
RICH SQUARE - The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 in the observance of New Year’s Day.
The office will resume normal operating hours on Monday, Jan. 3.
The CPTA Office is located at 505 North Main St. in Rich Square.
For more information, call 252-539-2022.
Jan. 5
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY –- The Museum of the Albemarle will host their monthly History for Lunch titled, “Resisting Inevitability: The Desegregation of Schools in Pasquotank County, 1964-1969, Part 2” at noon Wednesday, Jan. 5 at the museum.
Glen Bowman, Ph.D., ECSU, will continue the discussion of the major challenges faced in Pasquotank County during the desegregation of public schools.
The event will be offered in-person and via Zoom.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to attend virtually.
Jan. 17
Office Closed
RICH SQUARE – The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The office will resume normal operating hours Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Offices Closed
WINDSOR – Bertie County Government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan 17 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Offices will resume normal operating hours Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Jan. 19
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host their monthly History for Lunch titled, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s civil War, Day by Day, 1861 — 1865” at noon Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the museum.
Participants will look at what the when he was out of history’s public eye by focusing on where he was, who he was with and what he was doing day to day.
The event will be offered in-person and via Zoom.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to attend virtually.
Ongoing
New Degree Programs
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College now offers two clear paths for students who want to become teachers in North Carolina. MCC’s Associate in Science and the Associate in Arts Teacher Appreciation degrees will consist of a minimum of 60 hours of credits for college transfer courses.
For more information, call 252-792-1521 or via email at help@martincc.edu.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.