Feb. 10
Tot Time: Oversized Computer
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time titled, “Oversized Computer” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
Participants between the ages of three and five years old accompanied by an adult will dive into the past when computers filled a room or desk.
Participants will look at a computer from the collections, read a book and participant in a hands-on activity.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Feb. 10 & 11
Library Book Sale
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College will host its annual Library Book Sale from 8 a.m. — 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 and 8 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.. Friday, Feb. 11.
During the “Bag Sale” patrons can pay $3 for a bag and fill it with books.
For more information, call 252-789-0280.
Feb. 12
Give Away
WINDSOR - There will be a free giveaway from 8 a.m.-12 noon Saturday, Feb. 12at the Potter’s House Baptist Church.
The giveaway included clothing, shoes, dishes and other items.
Also, there will be free Cokes and sandwiches, as well as time to fellowship.
The church is accepting clothes, shoes, dishes, toys, bicycles, chairs and other items to give away at this time.
The church is located at 841 U.S. 13 North in Windsor.
Feb. 13
Virtual Church Service
POWELLSVILLE - The First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church of Powellsville will host a virtual church service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
The services will be streamed via Facebook Live and by phone at 252-592-6266.
There will be no on-site worship until further notice.
Pastor Akeem Z. Walker and the congregation invite the public to attend.
Feb. 14
Apprentice Line Technician Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host an apprentice line technician class will be held from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursday, beginning Monday, Feb. 14.
The cost of the class is $180, but it is eligible for the “Career in a Year” scholarship.
For more information or to register, contact Nathan Mizell at 252-789-0232 or via email at nathan.mizell@martincc.edu.
Traveling Exhibit Opens
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will open a new traveling exhibit titled, “When the Computer Wore a Skirt: NASA’s Human Computers” on Monday, Feb. 14.
The traveling exhibit is on loan from the Hampton History Museum.
The exhibit explores the history and personalities brought to light in the hit film and best-selling book, “Hidden Figures.”
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Allen Hoilman at 757-727-6875 or via email at allen.hoilman@hampton.gov.
Feb. 16
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titled, “Memories of the Currituck Outer Banks: As Told by Ernie Bowden” at noon Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the museum.
Bowden will discuss the tales of life spent on the Currituck Outer Banks.
The program will be offered in-person and virtually.
Registration will be offered through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Feb. 20
Virtual Church Service
POWELLSVILLE - The First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church of Powellsville will host a virtual church service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
The services will be streamed via Facebook Live and by phone at 252-592-6266.
There will be no on-site worship until further notice.
Pastor Akeem Z. Walker and the congregation invite the public to attend.
Feb. 20 – 26
Virtual Heart Health 5K
WINDSOR – Vidant Bertie Hospital and Vidant Chowan Hospital will host a Virtual Heart Health 5K beginning Sunday, Feb. 20 through Saturday, Feb. 26.
Conveniently run or walk within the dates above and send pictures to the Vidant Chowan Hospital Facebook page.
No registration is required.
Call or email with completion, providing name, age and contact information.
For more information, call 252-482-6264 or email alexandria.diamond@vidanthealth.com.
Feb. 21
Fire Alarm Installation Technician Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a Fire Alarm Installation Technician class from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., on Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning Monday, Feb. 21 at the Williamston campus.
The cost of the class is $180 and “Career in a Year” scholarships are available.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Feb. 22
Board of Health Meeting
ELIZABETH CITY – The Albemarle Regional Health Services will host its Board of Health Meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22
Participants may attend the meeting in-person or virtually.
The meeting will be held in the S. Michael Sutton, M.D. ARHS Board Room, 711 Roanoke Ave. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-338-4405.
Feb. 27
Virtual Church Service
POWELLSVILLE – The First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church of Powellsville will host a virtual church service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.
The services will be streamed via Facebook Live and by phone at 252-592-6266.
There will be no on-site worship until further notice.
Pastor Akeem Z. Walker and the congregation invite the public to attend.
March 7
Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a Basic Law Enforcement Training class from 6 – 10 p.m., Monday through Friday and every other weekend, beginning Monday, March 7.
The program is eligible for “Career in a Year” which covers tuition, books, uniforms and other costs.
Those interested in applying must complete an informational packet and forms.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to receive a packet, contact Cliff Hales at 252-789-0267 or via email at clifton.hales@martincc.edu.
Ongoing
New Degree Programs
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College now offers two clear paths for students who want to become teachers in North Carolina. MCC’s Associate in Science and the Associate in Arts Teacher Appreciation degrees will consist of a minimum of 60 hours of creditsfor college transfer courses.
For more information, call 252-792-1521 or via email at help@martincc.edu.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.