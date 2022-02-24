Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Feb. 26
African American History Month Celebration
WINDSOR - Historic Hope Foundation will host the 28th Annual African-American History Month Celebration from 10 a.m. — noon Saturday, Feb. 26.
This year’s featured lectures will include “The Bunch Family Builders: Jeremiah Bunch and other Artisans” presented by Dr. Benjamin Speller and “Charles Peele: Enslaved Carpenter” presented by Ollie Peele Bond and Colleen Peele McGlone.
The presentation is free, and open to the public.
A lunch buffet will be served after the lecture. The cost of the lunch is $15 per person. Preregistration for the lunch is required.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor.
For more information or to register, call 252-794-3140 or email info@hopeplantation.org.
Forklift Operator Class
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a Forklift Operator Class from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Williamston campus.
The class provides instruction on the operation and maintenance of an industrial forklift.
The cost of the class is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Feb. 27
Virtual Church Service
POWELLSVILLE - The First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church of Powellsville will host a virtual church service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.
The services will be streamed via Facebook Live and by phone at 252-592-6266.
There will be no on-site worship until further notice.
Pastor Akeem Z. Walker and the congregation invite the public to attend.
Feb. 28
Annual Meeting
WINDSOR - Precinct 1 will host its Annual Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Windsor Community Building.
The meeting is free, and open to the public.
The Windsor Community Building is located at 201 South Queen St. in Windsor.
March 2
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titled, “Native Americans of Northeastern North Carolina: A Brief History,” at noon Wednesday, March 2.
Arwin D. Smallwood, Ph.D., Professor and Chair of the Department of History and Political Science at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, will discuss the history of the native peoples of northeastern North Carolina.
History for Lunch will be offered in-person and virtually.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website at www.museumofthealbemarle.com
Health Care Orientation Class
WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a Health Care Orientation Class at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at the Windsor campus.
The class is required for anyone planning to enroll in a healthcare course, specifically MCC’s Nurse Aide I course in Windsor or Williamston.
The orientation is free. Masks and social distancing is required.
Martin Community College- Bertie Campus is located at 409 West Granville St. in Windsor.
For more information or to register, contact Sue Gurley at 252-789-0261 or via email at sue.gurley@martincc.edu.
March 7
Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) Class
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a Basic Law Enforcement Training class from 6 – 10 p.m., Monday through Friday and every other weekend, beginning Monday, March 7.
The program is eligible for “Career in a Year” which covers tuition, books, uniforms and other costs.
Those interested in applying must complete an informational packet and forms.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to receive a packet, contact Cliff Hales at 252-789-0267 or via email at clifton.hales@martincc.edu.
March 10
Tot Time: Coca-Cola Anyone?
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time titled, “Coca-Cola Anyone” at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10.
Participants between the ages of three and five years old, accompanied by a parent or caregiver, will discover that a Coca-Cola Bottling Plant once stood where the museum is today.
Participants will take a step back in time with photographs, bottles and a part of the building while reading a book and participating in a hands-on activity.
Tot Time is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
March 16
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Linch titled, “Women Breaking Barriers in Northeastern North Carolina” at noon Wednesday, March 16.
North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries and Bertie County native, Kathy Rawls, will discuss her achievements in being with the division more than 25 years and as the first woman to lead the agency since the Fisheries Commission Board became the Division of Commercial Fisheries in the late 1920s.
History for Lunch will be offered in-person and through Zoom.
History for Lunch is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Ongoing
New Degree Programs
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College now offers two clear paths for students who want to become teachers in North Carolina. MCC’s Associate in Science and the Associate in Arts Teacher Appreciation degrees will consist of a minimum of 60 hours of credits for college transfer courses.
For more information, call 252-792-1521 or via email at help@martincc.edu.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.