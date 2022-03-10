Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
March 12
Give Away
WINDSOR - There will be a free giveaway from 8 a.m. — 12 noon Saturday, March 12 at the Potter’s House Baptist Church.
The giveaway included clothing, shoes, dishes and other items.
Also, there will be free Cokes and sandwiches, as well as time to fellowship.
The church is accepting clothes, shoes, dishes, toys, bicycles, chairs and other items to give away at this time.
The church is located at 841 U.S. 13 North in Windsor.
March 14
Defensive Driving Class
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education will host a four-hour Defensive Driving Class from 8 a.m. — noon Monday, March 14 at the Williamston campus.
The cost of the class is $55.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248.
College Transfer Success Class
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College will host a College Transfer Success class beginning Monday, March 14.
The course provides information and strategies necessary to develop clear academic and professional goals beyond the community college experience.
This is an eight-week, online curriculum course.
For more information or to register, visit the MCC website at www.martincc.edu, call 252-789-1521 or email help@martincc.edu.
HVACR Class
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College will host a HVACR class beginning Tuesday, March 15 at the Williamston campus.
The class introduces the basic principles on industrial air conditioning and heating systems.
This in an in-person, eight-week, curriculum class.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, visit the MCC website at www.martincc.edu, call 252-789-1521 or email help@martincc.edu.
How to Start a Side Hustle Seminar
WILLIAMSTON - The Small Business Center of Martin Community College will host a seminar titled, “How to Start a Side Hustle” from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
The seminar is free, and open to the public. The seminar will be held virtually.
For more information or to register, visit www.ncsbc.net or contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
March 16
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titled, “Women Breaking Barriers in Northeastern North Carolina” at noon Wednesday, March 16.
History for Lunch will be offered in-person and through Zoom.
History for Lunch is free, and open to the public.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Power Hour Webinar
AULANDER – Roanoke Electric Co-op will host its March Power Hour Webinar titled, “Economic Development- What’s New?” from 2 – 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
The focus will be on economic development including resources available to turn land into a valuable asset, power solution opportunities to assist businesses work more efficiently and things happening throughout the local co-op.
The webinar is free, and open to the public.
Register for the webinar at https://rebrand.ly/2a27te4.
Board of Directors Meeting Canceled
RICH SQUARE – The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority’s Board of Directors has canceled their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, March 16.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Directors’ Meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at the Choanoke Public Transportation Office.
The office is located at 505 North Main St. in Rich Square.
For more information, call 252-539-2022.
March 17
Candidates Meet and Greet
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Branch of the NAACP will host a Meet and Greet for all candidates at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church.
All local and state candidates are invited, and the community is asked to come with questions for them.
The event is free, and open to the public.
CDC guidelines will be followed and touchless temperature checks will be taken at entry.
St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church is located at 102 St. Luke Church Rd. in Windsor.
For more information, contact President Kennedy Barber at 252-320-1264.
How to Create a Wix Website Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center at Martin Community College will host a seminar titled, “How to Create a Wix Seminar” from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17.
The seminar is free, and open to the public. The seminar will be held virtually.
For more information or to register, visit www.ncsbc.net or contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
March 19
Bertie County Republican Party Annual Convention
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Republican Party will host its Annual County Convention at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19 at Heritage House Restaurant.
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. for registered Republicans.
The convention is free, and open to the public.
Heritage House Restaurant is located at 1303 South King St. in Windsor.
Boater Safety Class
EDENTON – The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary and Edenton Yacht Club will host a Boater Safety Class from 8:30a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the American Legion.
The cost of the class is $25.
Bring snacks and lunch. Lunch can be purchased for $10.
The American Legion 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
Pre-register via PayPal following phone-in registration to reserve to seat.
For more information or to register, contact Flotilla Commander Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272.
Concealed Carry Handgun Class
WINDSOR – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a Concealed Carry Handgun Class from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Windsor campus.
This is an eight-hour class that will explain to students the aspects of the North Carolina Concealed Carry Handgun Law as it applies to the rights of a citizen to carry a concealed handgun.
The cost of the class is $70.
Martin Community College- Windsor Campus is located at 409 West Granville St. in Windsor.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
March 21
Summer and Fall Registration
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College will host Summer and Fall Registration for new students beginning Monday, March 21.
The 2022 summer semester begins on May 23, and the fall semester begins on Aug. 18.
For more information, visit the MCC website at martincc.edu, call 252-789-1521 or email help@martincc.edu.
March 31
Community Resource Fair
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College and Hertford County Early College will host a Community Resource Fair from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at the Roanoke-Chowan Community College Student Services Center Multipurpose Room.
The event is sponsored by Rivers East Workforce Development.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Roanoke-Chowan Community College is located at 109 Community College Rd. in Ahoskie.
Ongoing
New Degree Programs
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College now offers two clear paths for students who want to become teachers in North Carolina. MCC’s Associate in Science and the Associate in Arts Teacher Appreciation degrees will consist of a minimum of 60 hours of credits for college transfer courses.
For more information, call 252-792-1521 or via email at help@martincc.edu.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.