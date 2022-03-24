Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
March 29
Community Outreach Event
WINDSOR - Bertie County Schools will host a Community Outreach Event from 5:45 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 in the auditorium at Bertie High School.
The focus of the event is to provide educational resources and information about the prevention of drug use and bullying, as well as information about emotional and social learning.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Bertie High School is located at 716 U.S. 13 North in Windsor.
For more information, call Bertie County Schools at 252-794-6000.
March 31
Community Resource Fair
AHOSKIE - Roanoke-Chowan Community College and Hertford County Early College will host a Community Resource Fair from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at the Roanoke-Chowan Community College Student Services Center Multipurpose Room.
The event is sponsored by Rivers East Workforce Development.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Roanoke-Chowan Community College is located at 109 Community College Rd. in Ahoskie.
April 2
Freedom Fund Banquet
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Branch of the NAACP will host its Annual Freedom Fund Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Bertie Middle School.
The guest speaker will be Attorney Bakari Sellers, and music will be provided by Jonavon Cooper.
Tickets are $30 for ages 13 and up, and $15 for ages six through 12.
Bertie Middles School is located at 652 U.S. 13 North in Windsor.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Willard Carney at 252-325-5062, Janice Sharpe at 252-325-3144 or Earlean Outlaw at 252-209-4367.
April 4
Bertie County Commissioners Meeting
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Board of Commissioners will host their regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 4.
The meeting is free, and open to the public via Zoom.
For more information, call 252-794-5300.
April 5
Bertie County Board of Elections Meeting
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Board of Elections will host their regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.
The meeting is held at the Bertie County Board of Elections Office, 210 W. Watson St. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-5306.
April 6
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titled, “In Pursuit of Dorothie: The Lost Colony Ship” with Lucy Daniels at noon Wednesday, April 6.
Lucy Daniels, coauthor and registered nurse, will explore the abandon first colony in 1587 by English explorers through her book.
The museum will offer the History for Lunch in-person and virtually.
History for Lunch is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to attend the lecture virtually.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
April 9
Democratic Party Meet & Greet
MERRY HILL - The Merry Hill Democratic Party Precinct will host a “Get to Know Your Candidate” meet & greet session from noon until 3 p.m. at the Merry Hill Community Building.
This is an informal meeting to discuss view points on issues affecting families, community and the future. Participants will hear the plans of the 2022 candidates.
The meet & greet is free, and open to the public.
The Merry Hill Community Building is located at 322 Jamestown Rd. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tyrone James at 252-809-2817 or Willard Carney at 252-325-5062.
April 14
Tot Time: Carolina Home of Pepsi
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time titled, “Carolina Home of Pepsi” at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 14 at the museum.
Participants between the ages of three and five, accompanied by an adult, will discover why North Carolina is called the home of Pepsi and other Pepsi products.
Participants will read a book and participate in a hands-on activity.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Hayley James at 252-335-1453 or email hayley.james@ncdcr.gov.
April 15
Bertie County Government Office Closed.
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Government Offices will be closed on Friday, April 15 in observance of the Good Friday (Easter) holiday.
All offices will open for normal operating hours on Monday, April 18.
For more information, call 252-794-5300.
Carry the Cross
WINDSOR – The 9th Annual Carry the Cross will be held beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, April 15 in the parking lot of the Bertie County Government Offices in downtown Windsor.
Participants are invited to walk, carry a cross, ride in a vehicle or bring a float. Participants will be escorted to the Windsor riverfront, known as Gazebo Park, for music, fellowship and worship.
The event is free, and open to the public.
T-shirts will be made, and can be purchased for $15 for the event by calling April Smithwick at 252-809-9758.
For more information, contact Chris Surgeon at 252-325-0049, Ricky Williams at 252-325-3953 or Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272.
April 18
Town Hall of Windsor Closed
WINDSOR – The town of Windsor office and services will be closed on Monday, April 18 in observance of the Easter holiday.
Town Hall and all services will open for normal operating hours on Tuesday, April 19.
For more information, call 252-794-3121.
April 19
Trash Pick-up Schedule Change
WINDSOR – The town of Windsor’s trash pick-up for Monday, April 18 will be picked up on Tuesday, April 19 due to the Easter holiday.
Anyone on the normal Monday route will need to have trash ready for pick-up on Tuesday, April 19.
For more information, call Windsor Town Hall at 252-794-3121.
April 20
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titled, “Celebrate National Kite Month with Chris Maxa of HQ Kites and Designs USA,” at noon Wednesday, April 20.
Celebrate National Kite Month with a talk on the past, current and future of kites. Maxa will explain how kite apply to real life, and their presence on the Outer Banks.
History for Lunch will be offered in-person and virtually through Zoom. It is free, and open to the public. Participants should register in advance.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to register, visit the museum’s Facebook page, visit www.museumofthealbemarle.com or call 252-335-1453.
Ongoing
New Degree Programs
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College now offers two clear paths for students who want to become teachers in North Carolina. MCC’s Associate in Science and the Associate in Arts Teacher Appreciation degrees will consist of a minimum of 60 hours of credits for college transfer courses.
For more information, call 252-792-1521 or via email at help@martincc.edu.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.