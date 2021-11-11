Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Nov. 11
Veterans Day Program
WINDSOR - A Veterans Day Program will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Bertie County Courthouse Square.
The guest speaker will be Army Veteran and North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.
The Bertie County Courthouse is located 108 Dundee St. in Windsor.
One-Stop Registration
AHOSKIE - Roanoke-Chowan Community College will host One-Stop Registration from 9 – 11 a.m. and 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
This event will offer assistance in completing the application process.
Counselors will be available to assist students.
Roanoke-Chowan Community College will offer free tuition in the spring semester.
The event will be held in the Student Services Department in the Student Center at Roanoke-Chowan Community College, 109 Community College Rd. in Ahoskie.
Nov. 13
Veterans Day Appreciation Cookout
WINDSOR - The Am Vets Post 103 and the Windsor Veterans Club will host a Veteran’s Day Appreciation Cookout from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
The cookout is open to all Veterans.
The event will be held at Chief’s Sports Bar & Grill, 505 South Queen St. in Windsor.
For more information, call 910-583-7309.
Nov. 17
History For Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host History For Lunch titled, “Buffalo City & the Blount Patent: A History of Logging the Dare Mainland” at noon Wednesday, Nov. 17.
This will be a discussion of the history of land used by entrepreneurs and speculators on the mainland portion of Dare County.
The educational program will be offered virtual through Zoom and in-person.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website to receive the link.
Board of Directors Meeting
RICH SQUARE - Choanoke Public Transportation Authority’s Board of Directors will host their regularly scheduled meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held by electronic communications.
Submit all public comments by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.
For more information or to leave a comment, send messages to swilliams@choanokepta.org.
Nov. 18
One-Stop Registration
AHOSKIE - Roanoke-Chowan Community College will host One-Stop Registration from 9 – 11 a.m. and 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
This event will offer assistance in completing the application process.
Counselors will be available to assist students.
Roanoke-Chowan Community College will offer free tuition in the spring semester.
The event will be held in the Student Services Department in the Student Center at Roanoke-Chowan Community College, 109 Community College Rd. in Ahoskie.
Nov. 19 & 20
Rocky Hock Christmas Show
EDENTON - The Rocky Hock Christmas will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
The show will be held at the John A. Holmes High School.
Tickets are $10. tickets can be purchased at Byrum Hardware, Nixon’s Hardware and Leon Nixon’s Catering in Edenton, Woodard’s Pharmacy in Hertford and Pittman’s Insurance in Windsor. Tickets can be purchased by calling 252-333-8567.
John A. Holmes High School Auditorium is located at 600 Woodard St. in Edenton.
Nov. 20
Notary Class
WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a notary class from 8:30 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Windsor campus.
The cost of the class is $70.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Concealed Carry Handgun Class
WINDSOR – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a concealed carry handgun class from 8 a.m – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Windsor campus.
The cost of the class is $70.
Martin Community College-Bertie Campus is located at 409 West Granville St. in Windsor.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Nov. 23
First Responder’s Lunch
WINDSOR – A First Responder’s lunch will be held from 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 at the Bertie Senior Center.
Barbecue chicken plates will be served.
The event is pick-up only.
The Bertie County Senior Center is located at 103 West School St. in Windsor.
Nov. 25 & 26
Office Closed
RICH SQUARE – The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 in the observance of Thanksgiving.
The office will open for normal operational hours on Monday, Nov. 29.
Dec. 2
Windsor Christmas Parade
WINDSOR – The Windsor Christmas Parade will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
The parade will be held downtown Windsor.
Dec. 3
Gingerbread Workshop
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Gingerbread Workshop at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
join the museum in its annual tradition of decorating a gingerbread house from the Lovin’ Oven. Design a house with Ginch-like candies reflecting the museum’s decorations of Christmas at Who-Seum-Ville.
Gingerbread houses are limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. A complete registration form and payment is required. Registration for the event is non-refundable.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Lori Meads at 252-335-1453.
Dec. 5
Christmas Open House
WINDSOR – Historic Hope Plantation will host Christmas Open House from 1 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
The Hope Mansion and King Bazemore House will be decorated with era-correct decorations.
There will be live music, refreshment and horse drawn carriage rides.
The event is free, and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-3140 or visit www.hopeplantation.org.
Through Dec. 21
Spring Semester College Registration
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College is hosting spring semester registration through Tuesday, Dec. 21
The spring semester begins Jan. 10.
For more information or to register, visit www.martincc.edu, email admissions@martincc.edu, text 252-802-6116 or call 252-792-1521.
Dec. 24 & 27
Office Closed
RICH SQUARE – The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27 in the observance of Christmas.
The office will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
Dec. 31
Office Closed
RICH SQUARE – The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 in the observance of New Year’s Day.
The office will resume normal operating hours on Monday, Jan. 3.
Jan. 17
Office Closed
RICH SQUARE – The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The office will resume normal operating hours Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Ongoing
New Degree Programs
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College now offers two clear paths for students who want to become teachers in North Carolina. MCC’s Associate in Science and the Associate in Arts Teacher Appreciation degrees will consist of a minimum of 60 hours of credits for college transfer courses.
For more information, call 252-792-1521 or via email at help@martincc.edu.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
EDENTON — The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.