Nov. 25 & 26
Office Closed
RICH SQUARE - The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 in the observance of Thanksgiving.
The office will open for normal operational hours on Monday, Nov. 29.
County Offices Closed
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Government Offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 & Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.
The offices will open for normal operational hours on Monday, Nov. 30.
Nov. 30
How to Turn Your Hobby into a Business Seminar
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College’s Small Business Center will host a seminar titled, “How to Turn Your Hobby into a Business” from 6:30 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The training is for hobbyists, sports lovers, potters artists, woodworkers, bakers and candy makers who want to turn their hobby into a business.
The online seminar is free, and open to the public.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Dec. 1
So You Want to Start a Business Seminar
WILLIAMSTON - The Small Business Center at Martin Community College will host an online seminar titled, “So You Want to Start a Business?” from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Participants will discover resources available to help start and successfully operate a business.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Health Care Orientation
WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education of Martin Community College will host Health Care Orientation at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Windsor campus.
The class is required for anyone planning to enroll in a healthcare course.
Topics include costs, potential tuition resources, schedules, required pre-requisites before registration and other student requirements.
The orientation will be socially distanced and masks are required.
The orientation is free.
Martin Community College-Bertie Campus is located at 409 West Granville St. in Windsor.
For more information, contact Sue Gurley at 252-789-0261 or via email at sue.gurley@martincc.edu.
Dec. 1 – 21
Spring Semester College Registration
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College is hosting spring semester registration through Wednesday, Dec 1 through Tuesday, Dec. 21
The spring semester begins Jan. 10.
For more information or to register, visit www.martincc.edu, email admissions@martincc.edu, text 252-802-6116 or call 252-792-1521.
Dec. 2
Windsor Christmas Parade
WINDSOR - The Windsor Christmas Parade will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
The parade will be held downtown Windsor.
Dec. 3
Gingerbread Workshop
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Gingerbread Workshop at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
Join the museum in its annual tradition of decorating a gingerbread house from the Lovin’ Oven. Design a house with Ginch-like candies reflecting the museum’s decorations of Christmas at Who-Seum-Ville.
Gingerbread houses are limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. A complete registration form and payment is required. Registration for the event is non-refundable.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Lori Meads at 252-335-1453.
Aulander Christmas Tree Lighting
AULANDER - The town of Aulander will host its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at the Aulander Community Building.
The Bertie High School Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. and the Christmas tree lighting will be at 7 p.m.
Carols will be performed by students from Aulander Elementary School, and the blessing of the tree will be performed by Rev. Corey Ballance.
There will be light refreshments and visits with Santa.
The Aulander Community Building is located at 116 South Commerce St. in Aulander.
Dec. 4
Grant Seeking Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center at Martin Community College will host a free seminar titled, “Grant Seeking” from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Williamston campus.
The seminar will provide participants with a clear and thorough explanation of the grant writing process and searching for grants.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-7890201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Dec. 5
Christmas Open House
WINDSOR – Historic Hope Plantation will host Christmas Open House from 1 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
The Hope Mansion and King Bazemore House will be decorated with era-correct decorations.
There will be live music, refreshment and horse drawn carriage rides.
The event is free, and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-3140 or visit www.hopeplantation.org.
Dec. 6
Defensive Driving Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a four-hour defensive driving class from 8 a.m. until noon Monday, Dec. 6 at the Williamston campus.
The cost of the class is $55.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Dec. 8
Bookkeeping Made Easy Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center at Martin Community College will host an online seminar titled, “bookkeeping Made Easy” from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
New and prospective business owners will learn about accrual and cash based accounting, what are expenses and revenues, manual and software bookkeeping options and outsourcing.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Dec. 9
QuickBooks Seminar
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center at Martin Community College will host a seminar titled, “QuickBooks” from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Williamston campus.
This session will teach participants how to navigate QuickBooks, create a company file, work with vendors, customers, manage payroll, do bank reconciliation and customized reports.
The seminar is free, and open to the public.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Dec. 23, 24 & 27
Office Closed
RICH SQUARE – The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27 in the observance of Christmas.
The office will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
Dec. 31
Office Closed
RICH SQUARE – The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 in the observance of New Year’s Day.
The office will resume normal operating hours on Monday, Jan. 3.
Jan. 5
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host their monthly History for Lunch titled, “Resisting Inevitability: The Desegregation of Schools in Pasquotank County, 1964-1969, Part 2” at noon Wednesday, Jan. 5 at the museum.
Glen Bowman, Ph.D., ECSU, will continue the discussion of the major challenges faced in Pasquotank County during the desegregation of public schools.
The event will be offered in-person and via Zoom.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to attend virtually.
Jan. 17
Office Closed
RICH SQUARE – The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The office will resume normal operating hours Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Offices Closed
WINDSOR – Bertie County Government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan 17 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Offices will resume normal operating hours Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Jan. 19
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host their monthly History for Lunch titled, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s civil War, Day by Day, 1861 — 1865” at noon Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the museum.
Participants will look at what the when he was out of history’s public eye by focusing on where he was, who he was with and what he was doing day to day.
The event will be offered in-person and via Zoom.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a link to attend virtually.
Ongoing
New Degree Programs
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College now offers two clear paths for students who want to become teachers in North Carolina. MCC’s Associate in Science and the Associate in Arts Teacher Appreciation degrees will consist of a minimum of 60 hours of credits for college transfer courses.
For more information, call 252-792-1521 or via email at help@martincc.edu.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.