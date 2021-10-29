Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Oct. 30
Boo at the Museum
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host Boo! at the Museum from 3 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Participants will be able to take a glimpse into Halloween past, play games, participate in creative activities and enjoy sweet treats.
The event is presented by the Museum of the Albemarle Junior Docents.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, email charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Nov. 3
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host History for Lunch titles, “The Coast Guard Rescue of the Sea Breeze of the Coast of the Outer Banks: On the Wings of Angels” at noon Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The event will be held in-person and on Zoom.
Rear Admiral Carlton Moore will virtually tell the complete history of the rescue on Dec. 17, 2000.
The program is free, and open to the public. It is sponsored by Southern Bank and Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC of Elizabeth City.
Registration can be done in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, call 252-335-1453.
Nov. 4
Tot Time
The Museum of the Albemarle will host Tot Time titled, “The Poppy Flower” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
Children between the ages of three and five, accompanied by an adult will discover the meaning of the Poppy Flower and why they can be seen in the month of November.
Participants will read a book and complete a hands-on activity.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Nov. 6
Christmas Open House
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host its Museum Gift Shop Annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
North Carolina Author Blair Jackson will be onsite with her new book, “Captain Al and big Blue.” The book is richly illustrated with 18 original water colors by local artist Mary Edwards.
The event is free, and open to the public.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
Nov. 17
History For Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host History For Lunch titled, “Buffalo City & the Blount Patent: A History of Logging the Dare Mainland at noon Wednesday, Nov. 17.
This will be a discussion of the history of land used by entrepreneurs and speculators on the mainland portion of Dare County.
The educational program will be offered virtual through Zoom and in-person.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page of website to receive the link.
Dec. 3
Gingerbread Workshop
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Gingerbread Workshop at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
join the museum in its annual tradition of decorating a gingerbread house from the Lovin’ Oven. Design a house with Ginch-like candies reflecting the museum’s decorations of Christmas at Who-Seum-Ville.
Gingerbread houses are limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. A complete registration form and payment is required. Registration for the event is non-refundable.
The museum is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information, contact Lori Meads at 252-335-1453.
Ongoing
New Degree Programs
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College now offers two clear paths for students who want to become teachers in North Carolina. MCC’s Associate in Science and the Associate in Arts Teacher Appreciation degrees will consist of a minimum of 60 hours of credits for college transfer courses.
For more information, call 252-792-1521 or via email at help@martincc.edu.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE - Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.