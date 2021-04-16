Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, P.O. Box 69, Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to twhite@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
April 17
Community-based vaccines
There will be COVID-19 vaccine clinics around Bertie County on Saturday, April 17.
Those clinics include two that will serve citizens from 9 a.m. until noon and another pair which will be from 1-4 p.m.
The clinics are scheduled at:
* West Bertie Elementary School (Kelford): 1-4 p.m.;
* C.G. White School (Powellsville): 9 a.m. - noon;
* New Blue Jay Recreation Center (Indian Woods): 9 a.m. - noon; and
* Windsor Community Building (Windsor) 1-4 p.m.
The community vaccinations are the result of a partnership between Vidant Bertie Hospital and the West Roanoke Missionary Baptist Association.
Celebrating Earth Day
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host an Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.
Visitors are encouraged to wear green and come to the museum to learn ways to help the planet, not just on Earth Day, but every day.
Those wishing to attend in-person educational programs should RSVP by April 14 due to limited space.
There will be a take-and-make activity packet and a children’s conservation film as well as touring the exhibit, The Day the Lights Came On.
For more information, or for a packet, email charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
April 21
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host the History for Lunch series at noon on Wednesday, April 21.
The series will be a hybrid as it will be available in person at the museum, and online.
It will feature Currituck native Alex Gottschalk, who wrote his senior thesis on Marc Basnight, the late North Carolina leader.
Those wishing to participate in person should RSVP by April 1, by calling Lori Meads at 252-331-4054. Those wishing to attend by zoom should register on the museum’s Facebook page.
CPTA Board Meeting
RICH SQUARE – The next meeting of the Choanoke Area Transportation Authority’s Board is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
The meeting will take place at the CPTA offices at 505 North Main St. in Rich Square.
April 27
Board of Health meeting
ELIZABETH CITY – The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
The meeting will be held at the S. Michael Sutton, MD ARHS Board Room located at 711 Roanoke Ave. in Elizabeth City.
Participants may attend in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 252-338-4405.
Ongoing
Food box distribution set
ASKEWVILLE – The Askewville Community Food Pantry will be distributing USDA Farmers to Families boxes each Wednesday in April.
Distribution of those boxes will take place at 10 a.m. at the food pantry.
The address is 102 East Askewville St.
New Degree Program
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College has added a new Applied Engineering Technology degree program.
The program is for those preparing to be engineering technicians.
AET graduates should be able to qualify for employment in automation, computer, electrical, industrial or mechanical engineering fields.
For more information, call 252-7921521 or email help@martincc.edu.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College has resumed its student-provided services for the Spring Semester.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m – 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:15 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday.
A price list is available at www.martincc.edu under the services tab.
Call 252-789-0250 for an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.