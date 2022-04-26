Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Through April
Volunteer Drivers Needed
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Department of Social Services is looking for additional volunteer drivers to transport Bertie County residents with Medicaid to their appointments.
Transportation drivers are reimbursed the current IRS business rate for their mileage.
Each volunteer will need a driver’s license, current vehicle registration/inspection, current driving record, background check and liability insurance.
For more information or to register, contact Adult Medicaid and Transportation Supervisor Shielda Forrest at 252-704-5320.
April 30
Meet the Candidates Forum
AHOSKIE - The citizens in the Powellsville community are hosting a Meet the Candidates Forum from 3 – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Rountree Temple of Praise.
The forum is for candidates seeking Democratic seats in local and state offices.
The forum will give candidates the opportunity to hear directly from citizens about their concerns, priorities and what they would like from their elected officials.
The forum is free, and open to the public.
Rountree Temple of Praise is located at 127 Moore Town Rd. in Ahoskie.
Questions for the candidates can be emailed to gmcanada27@gmail.com.
For more information, contact Genia Canada at 252-333-5117, Jean Canada at 252-332-4069 or Camille Taylor ay 252-287-9658.
May 1
Women’s Day Service
LEWISTON WOODVILLE - Women’s Day will be observed at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 1 at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
The guest speaker will be Cynthia Hardy Lassiter of Hampton, Va.
Services are available via Facebook Live – Mount Olive MB Church, Drive-up 98.1 FM, in person or conference call (667.930.7351).
The congregation invites the public to attend.
Classical Classics Concert
ELIZABETH CITY - The Albemarle Chorale will host a concert titled, “Classical Classics” at 4 p.m. Sunday May 1 at the First United Methodist Church.
The concert will feature choral music composed by Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert.
Admission is free, and the concert is open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
First United Methodist Church is located at 201 South Road St. in Elizabeth City.
June 17
Junior Docent Workshop
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Junior Docent Workshop from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
The workshop is for the ages 13 to 17 years old.
The workshop is free, and lunch is included.
Registration is required.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to register, call 252-335-1453.
Ongoing
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.