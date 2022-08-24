Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Aug. 27
Gold Star Family Dinner
DURHAM - The Gold Star Family Dinner committee will be hosting the statewide dinner this year at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park.
The dinner is open to the public.
It will be honoring service members who lost their lives serving our country.
The Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park is located at 4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham.
Aug. 28
St. Matthews Baptist Church is hosting a Guest Speaker
WINDSOR - St. Matthews Baptist Church will be having a guest speaker at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 28.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Bobby Wright who is a native of Bertie County.
St. Matthews Baptist Church is located at 852 US Highway 13 North in Windsor.
Aug. 29
Basic Law Enforcement Training Class Begins
WILLIAMSTION - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC will be offering BLET training from 6 – 10 p.m. Monday – Friday and every other weekend during the day beginning Aug. 29.
The course is approximately 16 weeks.
It qualifies for the “Career in a Year” program.
Those interested in applying must complete a packet of information forms. The packets may be downloaded from the MCC website, obtained in person, by mail for Cliff Hales at clifton.hales@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0267
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Aug. 30
Adult Acrylic Painting Class Meets
WILLIAMSTON - Adult Acrylic Painting Class will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Martin Memorial Library.
Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video on how to paint a hibiscus blossom with acrylics on canvas.
Instruction is free and the participants will need to bring their own supplies.
Registration is required and limited.
Call 252-792-7476, email aphelps@bhmlib.org or visit Martin Memorial Library to register.
Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Sept. 4
Men and Women Emphasis Day Set
POWELLSVILLE - The First Baptist Missionary Church of Powellsville is hosting a Men and Women Emphasis Day starting at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.
The guest preacher will be Bishop Landon Mason of The Greater Saunders Grove Baptist Church.
The music will be provided by Jerrell Sessoms.
The First Baptist Missionary Church is located at 407 East Main St. in Powellsville.
Sept. 5
Choanoke Public Transportation Authority Closed
RICH SQUARE - The CPTA will be closed in observance for Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022.
CPTA is located at P.O. Box 320 in Rich Square.
Sept. 21
Choanoke Public Transportation Authority Board Meets
RICH SQUARE - The CPTA board will hold their regular meeting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
The meeting will be held by electronic communications.
Public comments will need to be submitted by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Email them to twhitehead@choanokeepta.org.
CPTA is located at P.O. Box 320 in Rich Square.
Sept. 27
Game Changers will begin
AULANDER - Place of Possibilities will be hosting Game Changers from 3:15 – 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Tuesday, Sept. 27.
One hour of homework assistance will be provided along with recreation for the students.
They will be accepting 20 students ranging from Kindergarten to 8th grade.
Call or text 252-398-7848 to register.
Place of Possibilities is located at 1144 Hexlena Rd. in Aulander.
Ongoing
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR - Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title.
to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.