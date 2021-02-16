Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, P.O. Box 69, Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to twhite@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Feb. 17-24
Heart Health 5K
Vidant Bertie Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital will present a Heart Health 5K Feb. 17-24.
Those wishing to participate can run or walk at their own convenience withing those dates.
Call or email Alexandria Diamond with name, age and contact information to be entered for prizes. Reach Diamond at 252-482-6242 or via email at alexandria.diamond@vidanthealth.org.
Feb. 20
Black History Month celebrated
AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will honor its charter members that established its chapter in 1973 as an activity to celebrate Black History Month.
In addition to other planned activities, a radio broadcast to highlight the accomplishments will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 on WRCS 970 AM.
Feb. 22
Welding Course Offered
WINDSOR – The Martin Community College Division of Continuing Education is offering a welding course on the Bertie campus starting Feb. 22.
The course will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
The fee for the class is $180.
To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or message her via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Feb. 23
ARHS Board of Health Meeting
ELIZABETH CITY – The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 in the board room of the S. Michael Sutton, MD board room, which is located at 711 Roanoke Avenue.
Participants may attend the meeting in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 252-338-4405.
Virtual Dr. Seuss Week
March 1-5
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss week for schools during the week of March 1-5.
Scheduled schools will learn Dr. Seuss’s real name, a few ‘wacky’ words, read a book and have a few fun activities.
Teachers may schedule their class by calling Lori Meads at 252-331-4054 or emailing lori.meads@ncdcr.gov.
Ongoing
Food box distribution set
WINDSOR – The Bertie Interfaith Recovery Team will be donating food boxes to the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.
Distribution of those boxes will take place at noon each Wednesday through February.
Everyone is welcome to the boxes.
BLET Class
WILLIAMSTON – The next Basic Law Enforcement Training Class (BLET) will be held this spring at Martin Community College.
The 669-hour course will be held from 6-10 p.m. each Monday through Friday and every other weekend during the day.
Those interested in applying must complete a packet of forms which can be downloaded from the MCC website or obtained from Cliff Hales at clifton.hales@martincc.edu. He can be reached by telephone at 252-789-0267.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College has resumed its student-provided services for the Spring Semester.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m – 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:15 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday.
A price list is available at www.martincc.edu under the services tab.
Call 252-789-0250 for an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Veteran Transportation
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Veterans Service Office has partnered MAO Transportation Services through a grant to provide free transportation for Bertie County Veterans to various doctor’s appointments.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Denise Clark at 252-794-5304 or Veronica Clark at 252-794-5300.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.