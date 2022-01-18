Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Jan. 24
Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) class from 6 – 10 p.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 24 at the Williamston campus.
The class will be held Monday through Friday and every other weekend.
The program is eligible for a “Career in a Year” scholarship.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Cliff Hales at 252-789-0267 or via email at clifton.hales@martin.cc.edu.
Jan. 24 & 26
Notary Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host a notary class from 5:30 – 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday, Jan. 26 at the Williamston campus.
Topics include legal, ethical and procedural requirements of the Notary Act.
The cost of the class is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Jan. 31
EMT Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class from 6 – 10 p.m. on Mondays, beginning Monday, Jan. 31.
The cost of the class is $180 and “Career in a Year” scholarships are available.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Robert Whistler at 252-789-0266 or via email at rw08276@martincc.edu.
Feb. 14
Apprentice Line Technician Class
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will host an apprentice line technician class will be held from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursday, beginning Monday, Feb. 14.
The cost of the class is $180, but it is eligible for the “Career in a Year” scholarship.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
For more information or to register, contact Nathan Mizell at 252-789-0232 or via email at nathan.mizell@martincc.edu.
Ongoing
New Degree Programs
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College now offers two clear paths for students who want to become teachers in North Carolina. MCC’s Associate in Science and the Associate in Arts Teacher Appreciation degrees will consist of a minimum of 60 hours of credits for college transfer courses.
For more information, call 252-792-1521 or via email at help@martincc.edu.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College in Williamston has resumed its student-provided services.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:15 a.m.-11 a.m., on Fridays. Services include washes, cuts, styles, perms, manicures, facials, pedicures, color, highlights, relaxers and more.
Call 789-0250 to make an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.