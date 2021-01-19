Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, P.O. Box 69, Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to twhite@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Jan. 21
Woodland Owners Meeting
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service and N.C. Forest Service will hold their annual Woodland Owners meeting at 1o a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
The event will be online through the Zoom platform and will focus on marketing timber and current conditions with a localized emphasis.
To join the meeting call 252-794-5317 or email scpowell@ncsu.edu.
Basic Bookkeeping for Small Businesses seminar
The Small Business Center at Martin Community College will hold a free online seminar on basic bookkeeping for small businesses.
The class will focus on properly recording financial transactions for a business.
Pre-registration is required. Register by visiting www.ncsbc.net or contact Lena Johnson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Jan. 22
Late Start Curriculum Class
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College will offer a late start curriculum class – Medical Law and Ethics – beginning on Jan. 22.
The class covers legal relationships of physicians and patients among other things.
To register for the class, call 252-792-1521 or email help@martincc.edu.
Feb. 1
EMT Course
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education will offer a 246-hour Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course from Feb. 1 through May 29.
The class will meet from 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The training will include classroom, online and psychomotor learning.
The fee for the class is $180.
For additional information or to register, call Robert Whistler at 252-789-0266 or email rw08276@martincc.edu.
Feb. 6
Brunswick Stew Sale
LEWISTON WOODVILLE – The Lewiston Woodville Fire Department will hold a Brunswick stew sale from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 at the fire station.
The proceeds will go toward a down payment for a new fire engine.
Due to COVID-19, the sale will be a drive-through event with cars lining up on Early Street starting from the Southern Bank end of the street.
Feb. 15
Blood Drive slated
WINDSOR – Farm Bureau will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Monday, Feb. 15 at the Windsor Community Building.
Those wishing to donate blood can do so from 2-6 p.m.
To preregister, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: WindsorPublic to schedule an appointment.
Ongoing
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College has resumed its student-provided services for the Spring Semester.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m – 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:15 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday.
A price list is available at www.martincc.edu under the services tab.
Call 252-789-0250 for an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Veteran Transportation
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Veterans Service Office has partnered MAO Transportation Services through a grant to provide free transportation for Bertie County Veterans to various doctor’s appointments.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Denise Clark at 252-794-5304 or Veronica Clark at 252-794-5300.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE - Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center serves Bertie Co.
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.