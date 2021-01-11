Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, P.O. Box 69, Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to twhite@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Jan. 18
CPTA Closed
RICH SQUARE – Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jan. 19
Increase Your Credit Score Seminar
The Small Business Center at Martin Community College will host a free online seminar titled “How to Increase Your Credit Score” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The class, which will continue through 8 p.m., will answer questions about credit and the importance of good credit.
Pre-registration is required. Register by visiting www.ncsbc.net or contact Lena Johnson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Jan. 20
CPTA Board meeting cancelled
RICH SQUARE – The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority Board meeting scheduled for Jan. 20 has been cancelled.
The next meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 by electronic communications.
All public comments should be submitted by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 to swilliams@choanokepta.org.
Health Care Orientation
WINDSOR – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is offering a Health Care Orientation class at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20 on the MCC campus in Windsor.
Topics include costs, potential tuition resources, schedules, required per-requisites, etc.
The class will require masks and social distancing.
There is no fee and it generally takes less than an hour.
For more information call Sue Gurley at 252-789-0261 or email her at sue.gurley@martincc.edu.
Non-profit vs. For-profit seminar
The Small Business Center at Martin Community College will host a free online seminar from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 titled “Non-Profit vs. For-Profit. What’s the difference?”
Pre-registration is required. Register by visiting www.ncsbc.net or contact Lena Johnson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Jan. 21
Basic Bookkeeping for Small Businesses seminar
The Small Business Center at Martin Community College will hold a free online seminar on basic bookkeeping for small businesses.
The class will focus on properly recording financial transactions for a business.
Pre-registration is required. Register by visiting www.ncsbc.net or contact Lena Johnson at 252-789-0201 or via email at lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
Ongoing
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College has resumed its student-provided services for the Spring Semester.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m – 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:15 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday.
A price list is available at www.martincc.edu under the services tab.
Call 252-789-0250 for an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Veteran Transportation
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Veterans Service Office has partnered MAO Transportation Services through a grant to provide free transportation for Bertie County Veterans to various doctor’s appointments.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Denise Clark at 252-794-5304 or Veronica Clark at 252-794-5300.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR - Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE - Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON - The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.