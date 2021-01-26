Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, P.O. Box 69, Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to twhite@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Jan. 30
Bookmobile coming Saturday
LEWISTON WOODVILLE – The Cultivator Bookmobile is slated to be in Lewiston Woodville on Saturday, Jan. 30.
The bookmobile will be in town from 3-5 p.m. across from the Duck Thru. The public is invited and free books will be available for children.
For questions or more information, call 252-395-2327.
Feb. 1
EMT Course
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education will offer a 246-hour Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course from Feb. 1 through May 29.
The class will meet from 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The training will include classroom, online and psychomotor learning.
The fee for the class is $180.
For additional information or to register, call Robert Whistler at 252-789-0266 or email rw08276@martincc.edu.
Feb. 3
Virtual History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host the monthly History for Lunch from Home at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The Honorable Janice McKenzie Cole will share her story of civil service in northeastern North Carolina. Judge Cole was the first female and African American attorney in Perquimans County.
To register in advance, go to the Museum of the Albemarle's Facebook Page or website (www.museumofthealbemarle.com).
The program is sponsored by Southern Bank.
Feb. 6
Brunswick Stew Sale
LEWISTON WOODVILLE – The Lewiston Woodville Fire Department will hold a Brunswick stew sale from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 at the fire station.
The proceeds will go toward a down payment for a new fire engine.
Due to COVID-19, the sale will be a drive-through event with cars lining up on Early Street starting from the Southern Bank end of the street.
Feb. 11
Virtual Tot Time
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly “Tot Time” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
The event, which will feature information on Katherine Johnson, the math genius who assisted in the first moon landing, will be virtual.
There will be a hands-on activity as well.
Families should register no later than 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 by emailing lori.meads@ncdcr.gov with the name and number of participants.
Southern Bank is sponsoring the event.
Feb. 13
Giveaway program
WINDSOR – There will be a free giveaway from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 13 at The Potter’s House Baptist Church on U.S. near White Oak Road.
The giveaway includes clothing, shoes, dishes and other items.
Also, there will be free cokes and sandwiches, as well as time to fellowship.
The church is accepting clothes, shoes, dishes, toys, bicycles, chairs and other items to give away at this time.
Feb. 15
Blood Drive
WINDSOR – Farm Bureau will sponsor an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Monday, Feb. 15 at the Windsor Community Building.
Those wishing to donate blood can do so from 2-6 p.m.
To preregister, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: WindsorPublic to schedule an appointment.
Ongoing
Food box distribution set
WINDSOR – The Bertie Interfaith Recovery Team will be donating food boxes to the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.
Distribution of those boxes will take place at noon each Wednesday through February.
Everyone is welcome to the boxes.
BLET Class
WILLIAMSTON – The next Basic Law Enforcement Training Class (BLET) will be held this spring at Martin Community College.
The 669-hour course will be held from 6-10 p.m. each Monday through Friday and every other weekend during the day.
Those interested in applying must complete a packet of forms which can be downloaded from the MCC website or obtained from Cliff Hales at clifton.hales@martincc.edu. He can be reached by telephone at 252-789-0267.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College has resumed its student-provided services for the Spring Semester.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m – 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:15 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday.
A price list is available at www.martincc.edu under the services tab.
Call 252-789-0250 for an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.