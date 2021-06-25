Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, P.O. Box 69, Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
June 24-27
Windsor Camp Meeting
WINDSOR – The annual Assemblies of God Windsor Camp Meeting continues for June 24-27 at the Open Air Tabernacle on Cooper Hill Rd. in Windsor.
Worship will be led by the Douglas Family.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Johnny Chase.
The tabernacle is located at 105 Cooper Hill Rd. in Windsor.
June 26
Community Day
WINDSOR – The Bertie Alumni Community Association will host a Community Day with registration at 10 a.m. and the event from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
The event will be held at the Bertie High School parking lot.
The festivities will include a car show, charity bike ride, bounce house, train rides and free hot dogs. Food plates will also be for sale.
Rain date is scheduled for Sunday, June, 27.
For more information, contact a Bertie Alumni Community Association member.
June 28
Blood Drive
WINDSOR – The American Red Cross will host a Windsor Public Blood Drive from 2 – 6 p.m. Monday, June 28.
The blood drive will be held in the Meeting Room at the Windsor Community Building, 201 South Queen St. in Windsor.
For more information or to register, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter: WindsorPublic to schedule an appointment.
June 29
Summer Reading Program
AULANDER – Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program will host Tim Wadsworth, Wildlife and Fisheries, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
The library is located at 302 Broad St. in Aulander.
For more information, call 252-345-4461.
Board of Health Meeting
ELIZABETH CITY – The Albemarle Regional Health Services will host its Board of Health meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 29.
The meeting will be held in the S. Michael Sutton, M.D. Board Room, 711 Sutton Ave. in Elizabeth City.
Participants may attend the meeting in person.
For more information, call 252-338-4405.
Blood Drive
WINDSOR – The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 3 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
The blood drive will be held at Open Door Church Bertie Campus, 215 U.S. Hwy 13 in Windsor.
For more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
June 29 – July 30
Summer Reading and Recreation Program
AULANDER – The Place of Possibilities will host a Summer Reading and Recreation Program from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., beginning June 29 through July 30, on Tuesdays through Fridays.
The program is open to kindergarten through twelfth grade, and there is no fee for the program. Lunch will be provided. Students will need to regularly attend the program.
Enrollment is limited, and preregistration is required.
For more information or to register, contact Mandy and 252-642-4080.
June 30
Regional Ag. Expo
LEWISTON WOODVILLE – The 4th Annual CHROME Regional Ag. Expo will be held with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m., and tours from 9 a.m. - 12 noon Wednesday, June 30.
Attendees will get a first-hand look at some of the latest concepts in agriculture. Tours stops will feature early season management in peanuts, narrow row spacing along with starter fertilizer materials in corn, cotton fertility innovations and more.
The expo will be held at the Peanut Belt Research Station in Lewiston Woodville.
Participants are urged to register by calling any participating N.C. Cooperative Extension offices by Tuesday, June 29.
Summer Reading Program
AULANDER – Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program will host Steve Somers, Amazing Productions at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.
The library is located at 302 Broad St. in Aulander.
For more information, call 252-345-4461.
Summer Reading Program
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will host “The Amazing Teacher Steve Somers” at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30.
The library is located is 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-2244.
Until July 1
Take and Make Packet Pickup
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will have patriotic take-and-make packets available for pickup 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. during regular business hours through Thursday, July 1. The packets will be about why Independence Day is celebrated and patriotic crafts to display on America’s birthday. All materials will be included in the packets.
Packets are suitable for preschool though elementary grade children.
For more information or to reserve packets, email Charlotte Patterson at charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
July 5
Bertie County Offices Closed
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Government Offices will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.
The offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, July 6.
EMT Basic Course
WILLIAMSTON – The Emergency Medical Technician Basic Training course will begin at Martin Community College on July 5.
The 246-hours course will meet face-to-face on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and one Saturday each month.
For more information, contact Robert Whistler at rw08276@martincc.edu or via telephone at 252-789-0266.
July 7
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly History for Lunch Hybrid both in-person and via Zoom at noon Wednesday, July 7.
Glen Bowman, Ph.D., Elizabeth City State University, will discuss some of the major challenges that was faced in Pasquotank County and North Carolina during the desegregation of public schools.
The program will be held at the Museum of the Albemarle’s Gaither Auditorium, 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to register online, visit the museum’s facebook page or website.
July 8
Summer Reading Program
AULANDER – Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program will host Sylvan Heights Bird Park at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
The library is located at 302 Broad St. in Aulander.
For more information, call 252-345-4461.
Summer Reading Program
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will host Sylvan Heights Bird Park at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8.
The library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-2244.
July 12
CADA Offices Reopening
RICH SQUARE – The Choanoke Area Development Association of NC, Inc. (CADA) offices will begin in-person services on Monday, July 12.
Office hours will be 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday.
Appointments are recommended, and masks are required.
For more information, call the CADA Service Center for your county.
July 13
Summer Reading Program
AULANDER – Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program will host “Rainbow Puppets” at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.
The library is located at 302 Broad St. in Aulander.
For more information, call 252-345-4461.
Summer Reading Program
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will host “Rainbow Puppets” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 13.
The library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-2244.
July 17
Summer Fun Day
ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Summer Fun Day: Down on the Farm program at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17.
The day will feature learning more about farm life and country living.
Exhibits will include High on the Hog and Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers and Welders.
Take-and-make craft packets will be available for visitors of all ages, beginning July 1.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
July 19
Reading Buddy Workshop
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will host a “Reading Buddy Workshop” at 5 p.m. Monday, July 19.
Preregistration is required.
The library is located is 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
For more information or to register, call 252-794-2244.
July 22
Children’s Craft Hour
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will host “Children’s Craft Hour” at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
The library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-2244.
July 28
Summer Reading Program
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will host “Joy the Clown” at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28.
The library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
For more information, call 252-794-2244.
July 31
Family History and Genealogy Fair
WINDSOR – Historic Hope Foundation will host the 10th Annual Family History and Genealogy Fair titled “The Colonial Origins of Free People of Color in a Racist Culture.”
Registration will be from 9:15 – 9:45 a.m. and the event starting at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 31.
The purpose of the program is to discuss the diverse origins of families in Bertie County from the late 16th Century to their current genealogical connections throughout America.
The speakers for the event will be Dr. Warren E. Milteer Jr. and John M. Bunch.
The expo will be held at the Roanoke Chowan Heritage Center, Hope House Rd. in Windsor.
For more information or to register, call 252-794-3140, or email info@hopeplantation.org.
Sept. 4
Adult Prom
WINDSOR – The Bertie Alumni Community Association will host an adult prom themed “Stepping Up-Stepping Out for the Bertie Community” on Saturday, Sept. 4.
The adult prom will be a semi-formal event with dinner and a jazz band.
For more information, contact Bertie Alumni Community Association President Jackie Lyons White at 919-452-1981.
Ongoing
Summer and Fall Registration open at MCC
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College is now registering students for its 2021 Summer Term and Fall Semester.
For more information, visit www.martincc.edu, call 252-792-1521 or email help@martincc.edu.
New Degree Programs
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College now offers two clear paths for students who want to become teachers in North Carolina. MCC’s Associate in Science and the Associate in Arts Teacher Appreciation degrees will consist of a minimum of 60 hours of credit of college transfer courses.
For more information, call 252-792-1521 or via email at help@martincc.edu.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.