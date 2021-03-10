Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, P.O. Box 69, Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to twhite@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
March 13
Virtual program
HALIFAX – The virtual discussion “Seeking Liberty in Halifax” is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13.
The discussion will center on the unsung participation of African Americans in the American Revolution.
To join the Zoom presentation, visit https://zoom.us/j/99966257497.
March 15
Commissioners meet
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m Monday, March 15 at the Bertie Senior Center.
The gym is located at 103 West School Street in Windsor.
March 16
Class
AHOSKIE – The Nurse Aid I-Hybrid class will be held from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday beginning March 16 at Roanoke-Chowan Community College.
A high school diploma is required among other tests and certifications. The cost for the class is $218.
For more information, contact Shirley Gay at 252-862-1307 or visit the Freeland Building Room No. 147 at Roanoke-Chowan Community College. The address is 109 Community College Road in Ahoskie.
March 20
BBQ Chicken Sale
PERRYTOWN – The Perrytown Fire Department will host a barbecue chicken sale from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 20.
The plates will be available at the Perrytown Fire Department for take-out only.
April 10-24
Volunteers needed
RALEIGH – Volunteers are needed to help clean up trash along roads during the Spring Litter Sweep April 10-24.
Volunteers are provided with clean-up supplies such as trash bags, gloves and safety vests.
To sign up or get more information, call 919-707-2970 or visit the NCDOT Litter Sweep page.
Ongoing
Food box distribution set
ASKEWVILLE – The Askewville Community Food Pantry will be distributing USDA Farmers to Families boxes each Wednesday in March.
Distribution of those boxes will take place at 10 a.m. at the food pantry.
The address is 102 East Askewville St.
BLET Class
WILLIAMSTON – The next Basic Law Enforcement Training Class (BLET) will be held this spring at Martin Community College.
The 669-hour course will be held from 6-10 p.m. each Monday through Friday and every other weekend during the day.
Those interested in applying must complete a packet of forms which can be downloaded from the MCC website or obtained from Cliff Hales at clifton.hales@martincc.edu. He can be reached by telephone at 252-789-0267.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College has resumed its student-provided services for the Spring Semester.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m – 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:15 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday.
A price list is available at www.martincc.edu under the services tab.
Call 252-789-0250 for an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.