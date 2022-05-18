Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bhoggard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
May 21
Adult Prom slated
WINDSOR - The Bertie Alumni Community Associates Adult Prom will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.
The theme of the prom is “Step Up and Step Out.”
Tickets are $25 and includes a full course dinner, entertainment, fashion show and prizes included.
Adult Prom will be held at Bertie High School at 716 North US-13 in Windsor in the gym.
For questions on how to purchase tickets, call 919-452-1981.
May 28
Aulander Splash Pad Opens
AULANDER - The Aulander splash pad will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting at noon on Saturday, May 28.
The splash pad is located at Alunader recreation park.
Splash pad is free to the public.
The Aluander recreation park is located on Rice Ave. in Aulander.
June 1
History for Lunch
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host their monthly History for Lunch at 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.
Topic for lunch will be Hospital of the Albemarle: Past, Present and Future. Donald Bowling, MD, Vice President and chief medical office of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will be providing the information on the past, present and future of the hospital.
The Museum of the Albemarle will offer the History for Lunch in person and through Zoom.
Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website to receive the link to attend virtually.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
June 17
Junior Docent Workshop
ELIZABETH CITY - The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Junior Docent Workshop from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
The workshop is for the ages 13 to 17 years old.
The workshop is free, and lunch is included.
Registration is required.
The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.
For more information or to register, call 252-335-1453.
Ongoing
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE - Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title.
to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR - Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON - The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WINDSOR - Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON - A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.