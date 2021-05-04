Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, P.O. Box 69, Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to twhite@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
May 8
Success Vendor Expo
AHOSKIE – A Success Vendor Expo is planned for 2-7 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater.
The event will feature small business vendors, bounce houses, National Guard recruiters and drawings.
The Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater is located at 125 Edgewood Drive in Ahoskie.
May 10
CDL Program
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College is partnering with Trans Tech to offer a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program.
The class will be held May 10-June 3 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. each Monday through Thursday.
For more information, contact the RCCC Department of Continuing Education at 252-862-1234 or 252-862-1307.
Commissioners Meeting
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 10 in the Commissioner’s Room at the Bertie County Office Building.
The county office building is located at 106 Dundee St. in Windsor.
May 17
Fire Academy
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College will offer a Fire Academy starting on May 17.
The program is designed to prepare future fire and rescue workers for N.C. Firefighter Certification while simultaneously earning credits toward a degree in public safety.
For more information, contact Fire Training Coordinator Larry Johnson at larry.johnson@martincc.edu or via phone at (252) 789-0205.
June 7
CDL Program
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College is partnering with Trans Tech to offer a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program.
The class will be held June 7 through July 3 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. each Monday through Thursday.
For more information, contact the RCCC Department of Continuing Education at 252-862-1234 or 252-862-1307.
Ongoing
Summer and Fall Registration open at MCC
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College is now registering students for its 2021 Summer Term and Fall Semester.
For more information, visit www.martincc.edu, call 252-792-1521 or email help@martincc.edu.
New Degree Program
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College has added a new Applied Engineering Technology degree program.
The program is for those preparing to be engineering technicians.
AET graduates should be able to qualify for employment in automation, computer, electrical, industrial or mechanical engineering fields.
For more information, call 252-7921521 or email help@martincc.edu.
Cosmetology Services
WILLIAMSTON – The Cosmetology Department at Martin Community College has resumed its student-provided services for the Spring Semester.
The hours of service are 9:15 a.m – 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:15 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday.
A price list is available at www.martincc.edu under the services tab.
Call 252-789-0250 for an appointment.
Vessel Safety Check
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is offering free Vessel Safety Checks for boat owners in Bertie, Martin, Washington, Perquimans, Hertford and Tyrrell counties.
The vessel examiner will discuss with the recreational boater the purpose of specific marine safety equipment, clarify state and federal regulations and discuss safety procedures. The examiner will also answer questions.
Small boats and paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and personal watercraft are also welcome.
For information or to schedule a check, call Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
High School Equivalency
AHOSKIE – Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers multiple pathways to earn a High School Equivalency diploma. Qualified students can receive financial aid for college courses while working on the HSE. For more information, contact Tishadda Walton or Tenia Stevenson at 252-862-1309 or 252-862-1258.
Caregiver Support Group
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Caregiver Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West School St. in Windsor.
For more information, call Tamyra Jovel at 252-974-1837.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
Opportunities include direct support, indirect support and respite care. Training is provided.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by Vidant Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.