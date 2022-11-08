Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Nov. 10
Washington Civic Center Dance to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - Washington Civic Center will be hosting this dance from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 10.
Admission for the dance is $10.
The doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
Music will be provided by DJ Justin Rouse. There will be 50/50 drawing, door prizes and more.
No alcohol, smoking or children.
For more information text 252-364-7264 or 252-922-6198.
The Washington Civic Center is located at 110 Gladden St. in Washington.
Nov. 12
Forklift Operator Class
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this class from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 on the Williamston campus.
The fee for this course is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Health and Wellness Ministry to be Held
WINDSOR - Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting this event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 12.
The climate education forum will be called “Climate Change is Not Coming… It is Here”.
The presenter will be Mr. William Barber, III.
For more details contact Linda McNair-Moore at 252-862-4022.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 102 Mt. Olive Rd. in Windsor.
Nov. 14
Notary Public Class
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this call from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on Monday, November 14 and Wednesday, November 16 on the Williamston campus.
The fee for this course is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Vehicle Safety Inspection Class
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this training from 6 – 10 p.m. on Monday, November 14 and Thursday, November 15 on the Williamston campus.
The fee for this course is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Nov. 14 – 18
OCC Shoebox Drop Off to be Held
WINDSOR - Operation Christmas Child Shoebox drop off national collection week will be underway starting at 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 14 until Friday, November 18 at Ross Baptist Church.
Ross Baptist Church is located at 1020 Bull Hill Rd. in Windsor.
Nov. 15
The Building Block of Networking for your Business Seminar to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The Small Business Center at MCC has scheduled this seminar online from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15.
The seminar is free.
Pre-registration is required. Register at https://www.ncsbc or contact Lena Jackson at lena.jackson@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0201.
Nov. 16
Sales and Use Taxes Seminar to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The Small Business Center at MCC is presenting this seminar from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 16 online.
The seminar is free.
For additional information or to register contact Lena Jackson at lena.jackson@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0201.
Nov. 17
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Nov. 19
Concealed Carry Handgun Class to be Held
WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this training from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 on the Windsor campus.
The fee for this course is $70.
Martin Community College Windsor campus is located at 409 West Granville St. #2123 in Windsor.
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
OCC Shoebox Drop Off to be Held
WINDSOR – Operation Christmas Child Shoebox drop off national collection week will be underway from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at Ross Baptist Church.
Ross Baptist Church is located at 1020 Bull Hill Rd. in Windsor.
Nov. 20
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
OCC Shoebox Drop Off to be Held
WINDSOR – Operation Christmas Child Shoebox drop off national collection week will be underway from 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, November 20 at Ross Baptist Church.
Ross Baptist Church is located at 1020 Bull Hill Rd. in Windsor.
Dec. 04
Christmas Open House to be Held
WINDSOR – Historic Hope Plantation to host a Christmas event from 1 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 4.
The Hope Mansion along with the King Bazemore House will be decorated for the event.
Join them for holiday live music, refreshments and horse drawn carriage and wagon rides.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor
Dec. 05 – 10
Tours at Historic Hope Plantation
WINDSOR – Historic Hope Plantation will be offering tours starting at 10 a.m. then at 12 noon and 2 p.m. beginning on Monday, December 5 and ending on December 10.
They will be $10 a person.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor
Dec. 10
A Christmas Workshop to be Held
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Master Gardeners and the Bertie County Cooperative Extension Office present A Christmas Workshop from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 8 at Windsor Community Building.
Registration is required and is $30. Registration must be turned in before December 6, it includes supplies and brunch.
Check in will begin at 9:30.
Windsor Community Building is located at 201 South Queen St. in Windsor.
Dec. 17
Wreaths Across America is Planned
WINDSOR – The Black Rock Community is hosting the 2022 Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor vets at 12 noon at the Edgewood Cemetery and 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery on Saturday, December 17.
The public is invited to join and help lay the wreaths on the graves.
Wreaths may be purchased by going to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/163094/Overview/?relatedId=16683.
For more information contact Sharon Rome at 757-343-5695.
Edgewood Cemetery is located at 339 U.S. 13 in Windsor.
Hillcrest Cemetery is located at 116 Hillcrest St. in Windsor.
Ongoing
The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.