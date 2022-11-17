Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Nov. 17
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Bingo Night to be Held
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting bingo night at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17.
It is free and open to the public.
Call 252-794-2244 to register.
Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Nov. 19
Concealed Carry Handgun Class to be Held
WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this training from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 on the Windsor campus.
The fee for this course is $70.
To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Martin Community College Windsor campus is located at 409 West Granville St. #2123 in Windsor.
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
OCC Shoebox Drop Off to be Held
WINDSOR - Operation Christmas Child Shoebox drop off national collection week will be underway from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at Ross Baptist Church.
Ross Baptist Church is located at 1020 Bull Hill Rd. in Windsor.
Nov. 20
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
OCC Shoebox Drop Off to be Held
WINDSOR - Operation Christmas Child Shoebox drop off national collection week will be underway from 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, November 20 at Ross Baptist Church.
Ross Baptist Church is located at 1020 Bull Hill Rd. in Windsor.
Men’s Day to be Held
ROXOBEL - Sandy Branch Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting men’s day at 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 20.
The speaker will be Rev. Dr. James Bell, Jr.
The public is invited.
Sandy Branch Missionary Baptist Church is located at 4318 Governors Rd. in Roxobel.
Peterson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Anniversary
WINDSOR - The Peterson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating their 157th anniversary at 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 20.
Rev. Corey Balance will be speaking.
For more information call Mary Simmons at 252-2170276 or Willard Car Ney at 252-325-5062.
Peterson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church is located at 514 Avoca Farm Rd. in Windsor.
Nov. 21
Family Fame Night to be Held
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting family game night from 4 – 7:30 p.m. on Monday, November 21.
Stop by anytime with the family and play a game.
The board games will be provided.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Nov. 22
Wreaths Across America is Planned
WINDSOR - The Black Rock Community is hosting the 2022 Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor vets at and the last day to purchase wreaths is Tuesday, November 22.
The ceremonies will be at 12 noon at the Edgewood Cemetery and 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery on Saturday, December 17.
Wreaths may be purchased by going to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/163094/Overview/?relatedId=16683.
For more information contact Sharon Rome at 757-343-5695.
Edgewood Cemetery is located at 339 U.S. 13 in Windsor.
Hillcrest Cemetery is located at 116 Hillcrest St. in Windsor.
Dec. 04
Christmas Open House to be Held
WINDSOR - Historic Hope Plantation to host a Christmas event from 1 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 4.
The Hope Mansion along with the King Bazemore House will be decorated for the event.
Join them for holiday live music, refreshments and horse drawn carriage and wagon rides.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor
Dec. 05 – 10
Tours at Historic Hope Plantation
WINDSOR - Historic Hope Plantation will be offering tours starting at 10 a.m. then at 12 noon and 2 p.m. beginning on Monday, December 5 and ending on December 10.
They will be $10 a person.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor
Dec. 10
A Christmas Workshop to be Held
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Master Gardners and the Bertie County Cooperative Extension Office present A Christmas Workshop from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 8 at Windsor Community Building.
Registration is required and is $30. Registration must be turned in before December 6, it includes supplies and brunch.
Check in will begin at 9:30.
Windsor Community Building is located at 201 South Queen St. in Windsor.
Dec. 17
Wreaths Across America is Planned
WINDSOR - The Black Rock Community is hosting the 2022 Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor vets at 12 noon at the Edgewood Cemetery and 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery on Saturday, December 17.
The public is invited to join and help lay the wreaths on the graves.
Wreaths may be purchased by going to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/163094/Overview/?relatedId=16683.
For more information contact Sharon Rome at 757-343-5695.
Edgewood Cemetery is located at 339 U.S. 13 in Windsor.
Hillcrest Cemetery is located at 116 Hillcrest St. in Windsor.
Ongoing
The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical
WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will present their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR - East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE - Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR - Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON - The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON - A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.