Nov. 03
Fall Planting and Seasonal Gift Kits Fundraiser Being Held
WILLIAMSTON - Friends of Old Martin County Courthouse are hosting this fundraiser from now until November 3.
Selections include a variety of individual and mixed fall planting bulbs and gift kits for the Chritmas season.
Prices vary according to the selection.
To see the selection and place an order visit their website at http://oldcourthouseculturalcenter.com, their Facebook page, contact a board member or call 252-792-5243.
Nov. 05
Wild Game Dinner to be Held
WINDSOR - The Samaritan’s Purse will be hosting a wild game dinner starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 at Chief’s Grill.
Doors will open at 5 p.m., the meal is to begin at 6 p.m.
Tickets for adults are $20, children 10 & under are $10.
The dinner will feature American Family Radio’s J.J. Jasper.
There will be music by Vintage Cross.
To purchase tickets email rossbcevents@gmail.com or go online to https://www.eventbertie.com/e/wild-game-dinner-featuring-american-family-radios-jj-jasper-tickets-432223731817.
Chief’s Grill is located at 505 South Queen St. in Windsor.
Potter’s House Giveaway
WINDSOR - The Potter’s House will be having their giveaway from 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.
There will be refreshments.
They are accepting donations of clothing in good conditions.
The Potter’s House is located at 841 US Highway 13 North in Windsor.
Nov. 06
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 157 Years
WINDSOR - Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will be having this celebration at 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 6.
The guest preacher will be Rev. Dr. Ricky Banks.
The public is invited to attend.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 102 Mt. Olive Rd. in Windsor.
Nov. 10
Washington Civic Center Dance to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - Washington Civic Center will be hosting this dance from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 10.
Admission for the dance is $10.
The doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
Music will be provided by DJ Justin Rouse. There will be 50/50 drawing, door prizes and more.
No alcohol, smoking or children.
For more information text 252-364-7264 or 252-922-6198.
The Washington Civic Center is located at 110 Gladden St. in Washington.
Nov. 14 – 18
OCC Shoebox Drop Off to be Held
WINDSOR - Operation Christmas Child Shoebox drop off national collection week will be underway starting at 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 14 until Friday, November 18 at Ross Baptist Church.
Ross Baptist Church is located at 1020 Bull Hill Rd. in Windsor.
Nov. 17
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Nov. 19
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
OCC Shoebox Drop Off to be Held
WINDSOR – Operation Christmas Child Shoebox drop off national collection week will be underway from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at Ross Baptist Church.
Ross Baptist Church is located at 1020 Bull Hill Rd. in Windsor.
Nov. 20
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
OCC Shoebox Drop Off to be Held
WINDSOR – Operation Christmas Child Shoebox drop off national collection week will be underway from 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, November 20 at Ross Baptist Church.
Ross Baptist Church is located at 1020 Bull Hill Rd. in Windsor.
Dec. 04
Christmas Open House to be Held
WINDSOR – Historic Hope Plantation to host a Christmas event from 1 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 4.
The Hope Mansion along with the King Bazemore House will be decorated for the event.
Join them for holiday live music, refreshments and horse drawn carriage and wagon rides.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor
Dec. 05 – 10
Tours at Historic Hope Plantation
WINDSOR – Historic Hope Plantation will be offering tours starting at 10 a.m. then at 12 noon and 2 p.m. beginning on Monday, December 5 and ending on December 10.
They will be $10 a person.
Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor
Dec. 17
Wreaths Across America is Planned
WINDSOR – The Black Rock Community is hosting the 2022 Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor vets at 12 noon at the Edgewood Cemetery and 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery on Saturday, December 17.
The public is invited to join and help lay the wreaths on the graves.
Wreaths may be purchased by going to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/163094/Overview/?relatedId=16683.
For more information contact Sharon Rome at 757-343-5695.
Edgewood Cemetery is located at 339 U.S. 13 in Windsor.
Hillcrest Cemetery is located at 116 Hillcrest St. in Windsor.
Ongoing
The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.