Oct. 7
NC Stop Human Trafficking is Hosting Fall Fundraiser
GREENVILLE - NC Stop Human Trafficking will host BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at the Barn on Saint Andrews.
The Martin County Ramblers will be providing bluegrass entertainment.
There will also be a silent auction along with barbecue and beer.
NC Stop Human Trafficking is still accepting sponsors for this event and ticket sales continue.
For more information about the event, to buy tickets or become a sponsor, visit www.ncstophumantrafficking.org/2022-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
The Barn on Saint Andrews is located at 400 Saint Andrews Dr. in Greenville.
Oct. 8
Potter’s House Giveaway is Set
WINDSOR - The Potter’s House is set to have their monthly giveaway 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
The giveaway is free to the public.
The Potter’s House is located at 841 US Highway 13 North in Windsor.
Oct. 12
National Fossil Day Learning Packet
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will have packets for children to pick up and learn all about fossils for National Fossil Day.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Oct. 13
Interested in Becoming a Master Gardener Open House
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Master Gardeners and the Bertie County Extension Office are hosting an open house at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
The open house is for anyone that is interested in becoming a master gardener.
For more information go to https://emgv.ces.ncsu.edu/become-a-volunteer/ or call 252-794-5317.
Bertie County Extension Office is located at 104 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Washington Civic Center Dance to be Held
WASHINGTON – Washington Civic Center is hosting a dance from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
The D.J. will be Justin Rouse.
Admission for the dance is $10.
There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
No alcohol, smoking or children.
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
For more information text 252-364-7264 or 252-944-6198.
The Washington Civic Center is located at 110 Gladden St. in Washington.
Oct. 15
Harvest Fest to be Held
AULANDER – The Town of Aulander is hosting Harvest Fest from 12 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.
There will be live music, food trucks, vendors, bounce houses along with games and activities.
The event will be held in the town of Aulander.
Let’s Talk About Fire Safety Event Set
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting this event at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.
Author and former police officer will be reading her new book Let’s Talk About Fire Safety.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Oct. 18
Story Time Tuesday is Planned
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will be having story time Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18.
This event is for children ages 5 and under.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Oct. 21
Team Genius Squad Presents Literary & STEM Experience Event is Planned
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting this event at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 21.
Ava Simmons, the STEM Princess, will be reading her book and there will be a hands-on STEM experiment.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Oct. 24
Halloween/Fall Fest is Set
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting this event beginning at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, October 24.
Story time will be at 3:45 p.m. followed by pumpkin painting at 4 p.m. and “Haunted Library” Mystery Scavenger Hunt at 5 p.m.
Pumpkin Painting is for all ages and registration is required by October 14.
“Haunted Library” Mystery Scavenger Hunt is for ages 10 years and older.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Oct. 28
Lobster Feast to be Held
AHOSKIE – Annual Tradition of St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church will be hosting Lobster Feast onOctober 28.
Live or steamed lobster tickets are $20 and St. Thomas Lobster Feast is $30.
Pick up locations are 5:30 p.m. at Centura Bank in Colerain, 5:30 p.m. at the Courthouse in Windsor, 5:30 p.m. at Godwin Law Office in Gatesville, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at St. Thomas in Ahoskie and 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. at Physicians East Parking Lot on Arlington Blvd in Greenville.
For Ticket information call 252-332-3263.
Oct. 31
Book or Treat at the Library is Planned
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will be giving out free books and candy when children stop by in their costumes.
Event will be taking place all day.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Nov. 17
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Nov. 19
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Nov. 20
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Ongoing
The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title.
to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.