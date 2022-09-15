Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Sept. 16 – 18
Senator Bob Martin Eastern Ag. Center to host 2022 NC Four Seasons/Sunnyside Open Horse Show
WILLIAMSTON - The Senator Bob Martin Ag. Center is hosting the 2022 NC Four Seasons/Sunnyside Open Horse Show from 1 – 10 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 8 a.m. — 10 p.m. Saturday, September 17 and 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 18.
Admission for spectators is free.
For details visit www.equineeventplanning.com or call 252-450-5438.
The Senator Bob Martin Ag. Center is located at 2900 NC Highway 125 South in Williamston.
Sept. 17
Annual Harvest Festival is Set
COLERAIN - Greater Wynns Grove Community Development Center will be having its annual harvest festival beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 17.
There will be a parade at 10 a.m.
This years special guest is Mr. Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson.
For more information or questions contact Brenda Cale-Chamblee via email at chambleeb125@hotmail.com or call 252-287-8138.
Greater Wynns Grove Community Development Center is located at 221 Wynns Grove Church Rd. in Colerain.
Sept. 20
The Bertie County Republican Party to Meet
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Republican Party will hold their September meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20 at the Heritage House.
The plans for the upcoming November election will be in discussion.
For more information or questions contact Tuesday Sauer at 910-303-2276.
The Heritage House is located at 1303 South King St. in Windsor.
Sept. 20 – 25
Fall Camp Meeting at the Tabernacle is Set
WINDSOR - Fall Camp Meeting is set to take place at the Tabernacle at 7:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, September 20 and ending on Sunday, September 25. Camp will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 25.
Evangelist Johnny Chase will be there on Tuesday, September 20 and Evangelist Josh Bowman will be there the rest of the week.
Worship will be by The Douglas Family.
The Tabernacle is located at 105 Cooperhill Rd. in Windsor.
Sept. 24
Help Me to Survive and Protect Myself Youth Back to School Discussion Set
WINDSOR - The Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting this discussion at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 24.
The target age group is middle school and high school students.
For more information contact Linda McNair-Moore via email randlmoore@net-change.com or call 252-862-4022.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 102 Mt. Olive Rd. in Windsor.
Sept. 27
Game Changers will begin
AULANDER - Place of Possibilities will be hosting Game Changers from 3:15 – 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Tuesday, Sept. 27.
One hour of homework assistance will be provided along with recreation for the students.
They will be accepting 20 students ranging from Kindergarten to 8th grade.
Call or text 252-398-7848 to register.
Place of Possibilities is located at 1144 Hexlena Rd. in Aulander.
Oct. 2
Martin Community Players Jr’s. Presents
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Community Players Jr’s. Present the children’s performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Tickets are $5.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Oct. 13
Interested in Becoming a Master Gardener Open House
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Master Gardeners and the Bertie County Extension Office are hosting an open house at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
The open house is for anyone that is interested in becoming a master gardener.
For more information go to https://emgv.ces.ncsu.edu/become-a-volunteer/ or call 252-794-5317.
Bertie County Extension Office is located at 104 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Nov. 17
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Nov. 19
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Nov. 20
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Ongoing
The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title.
to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.