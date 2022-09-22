Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Sept. 20 – 25
Fall Camp Meeting at the Tabernacle is Set
WINDSOR - Fall Camp Meeting is set to take place at the Tabernacle at 7:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, September 20 and ending on Sunday, September 25. Camp will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 25.
Evangelist Johnny Chase will be there on Tuesday, September 20 and Evangelist Josh Bowman will be there the rest of the week.
Worship will be by The Douglas Family.
The Tabernacle is located at 105 Cooperhill Rd. in Windsor.
Sept. 24
Help Me to Survive and Protect Myself Youth Back to School Discussion Set
WINDSOR - The Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting this discussion at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 24.
The target age group is middle school and high school students.
For more information contact Linda McNair-Moore via email randlmoore@net-change.com or call 252-862-4022.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 102 Mt. Olive Rd. in Windsor.
Electrical Contractor’s License Renewal Class to be Held
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is preparing to offer this class from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.
This is an 8 hour continuing education course.
The fee for this class is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Forklift operator Class to be held
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this class from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.
The fee for this course is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Sept. 26
Shag Lessons Are Going to be Taught
WILLIAMSTION - Johnny Miller will be offering Shag Lessons for five weeks at 7 p.m. for beginners and 8 p.m. for intermediate beginning on Monday, September 26 at the Martin County Arts Council.
Cost of the lessons are $50 per person.
Register with Martin County Arts Council by calling 252-789-8470, 252-792-1712 or visiting them Tuesday – Friday from noon – 4 p.m.
Martin County Arts Council is located at 124 Washington St. in Williamston.
Sept. 27
Game Changers will begin
AULANDER - Place of Possibilities will be hosting Game Changers from 3:15 – 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Tuesday, Sept. 27.
One hour of homework assistance will be provided along with recreation for the students.
They will be accepting 20 students ranging from Kindergarten to 8th grade.
Call or text 252-398-7848 to register.
Place of Possibilities is located at 1144 Hexlena Rd. in Aulander.
Sept. 29
Digital Photography Class for Beginners is Set
WINDSOR - The Division of MCC will be offering this class from 6 – 9 p.m. on Thursdays beginning on Thursday, September 29 and ending on November 17.
Bring your camera and the user’s manual if it is available.
The fee for this class is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Microsoft Word “Office 360” Class to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC will be offering this class from 6 – 9 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Thursday, September 29 and ending November 17.
The fee for this class is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Oct. 1
Homecoming Parade to be Held
WINDSOR - Bertie Alumni Community Association is hosting a homecoming parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 1 downtown Windsor.
The parade lineup is at 9 a.m. at the corner of Granville St. by Wilders Funeral Home.
Everyone is invited to participate or come out and watch the parade.
Following the parade there will be food trucks, vendors, fellowship and a DJ at Livermon Park.
For more information or to register contact Jackie White at 919-452-1981.
Homecoming Parade will be located on Gravnille St. in Windsor.
Martin Community Players Jr’s. Presents
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Players Jr’s. Present the children’s performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Tickets are $5.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Oct. 2
Martin Community Players Jr’s. Presents
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Players Jr’s. Present the children’s performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Tickets are $5.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Oct. 7
NC Stop Human Trafficking is Hosting Fall Fundraiser
GREENVILLE – NC Stop Human Trafficking will host BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at the Barn on Saint Andrews.
The Martin County Ramblers will be providing bluegrass entertainment.
There will also be a silent auction along with barbecue and beer.
NC Stop Human Trafficking is still accepting sponsors for this event and ticket sales continue.
For more information about the event, to buy tickets or become a sponsor, visit www.ncstophumantrafficking.org/2022-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
The Barn on Saint Andrews is located at 400 Saint Andrews Dr. in Greenville.
Oct. 13
Interested in Becoming a Master Gardener Open House
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Master Gardeners and the Bertie County Extension Office are hosting an open house at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
The open house is for anyone that is interested in becoming a master gardener.
For more information go to https://emgv.ces.ncsu.edu/become-a-volunteer/ or call 252-794-5317.
Bertie County Extension Office is located at 104 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Washington Civic Center Dance to be Held
WASHINGTON – Washington Civic Center is hosting a dance from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
The D.J. will be Justin Rouse.
Admission for the dance is $10.
There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
No alcohol, smoking or children.
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
For more information text 252-364-7264 or 252-944-6198.
The Washington Civic Center is located at 110 Gladden St. in Washington.
Nov. 17
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Nov. 19
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Nov. 20
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Ongoing
The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title.
to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.