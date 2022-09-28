Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Sept. 29
Digital Photography Class for Beginners is Set
WINDSOR - The Division of MCC will be offering this class from 6 – 9 p.m. on Thursdays beginning on Thursday, September 29 and ending on November 17.
Bring your camera and the user’s manual if it is available.
The fee for this class is $70.
To register, contact Leslie Bond via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0248.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Microsoft Word “Office 360” Class to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC will be offering this class from 6 – 9 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Thursday, September 29 and ending November 17.
The fee for this class is $70.
To register, contact Leslie Bond via email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0248.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Oct. 1
Homecoming Parade to be Held
WINDSOR - Bertie Alumni Community Association is hosting a homecoming parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 1 downtown Windsor.
The parade lineup is at 9 a.m. at the corner of Granville St. by Wilders Funeral Home.
Everyone is invited to participate or come out and watch the parade.
Following the parade there will be food trucks, vendors, fellowship and a DJ at Livermon Park.
For more information or to register contact Jackie White at 919-452-1981.
The homecoming Parade will be located on Granville St. in Windsor.
Martin Community Players Jr’s. Presents
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Community Players Jr’s. Present the children’s performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Tickets are $5.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Oct. 2
Martin Community Players Jr’s. Presents
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Community Players Jr’s. Present the children’s performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 at the Martin County Auditorium. Tickets are $5.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Oct. 7
NC Stop Human Trafficking is Hosting Fall Fundraiser
GREENVILLE - NC Stop Human Trafficking will host BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at the Barn on Saint Andrews.
The Martin County Ramblers will be providing bluegrass entertainment.
There will also be a silent auction along with barbecue and beer.
NC Stop Human Trafficking is still accepting sponsors for this event and ticket sales continue.
For more information about the event, to buy tickets or become a sponsor, visit www.ncstophumantrafficking.org/2022-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
The Barn on Saint Andrews is located at 400 Saint Andrews Dr. in Greenville.
Oct. 8
Potter’s House Giveaway is set
WINDSOR - The Potter’s House is set to have their monthly giveaway 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
The giveaway is free to the public.
There will be snacks provided.
The Potter’s House is also accepting donations of items in good condition.
The Potter’s House is located at 841 US Highway 13 North in Windsor.
Oct. 13
Interested in Becoming a Master Gardener Open House
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Master Gardeners and the Bertie County Extension Office are hosting an open house at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
The open house is for anyone that is interested in becoming a master gardener.
For more information go to https://emgv.ces.ncsu.edu/become-a-volunteer/ or call 252-794-5317.
Bertie County Extension Office is located at 104 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Washington Civic Center Dance to be Held
WASHINGTON – Washington Civic Center is hosting a dance from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
The D.J. will be Justin Rouse.
Admission for the dance is $10.
There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
No alcohol, smoking or children.
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
For more information text 252-364-7264 or 252-944-6198.
The Washington Civic Center is located at 110 Gladden St. in Washington.
Oct. 15
Harvest Fest to be Held
AULANDER – The Town of Aulander is hosting Harvest Fest from 12 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.
There will be live music, food trucks, vendors, bounce houses along with games and activities.
Nov. 17
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Nov. 19
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Nov. 20
The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Ongoing
The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title.
to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.