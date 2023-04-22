Skip Dunlow

Jay-Jay, a five-month-old Rottweiler mix, plays with Skip Dunlow of Bertie County Animal Control at the shelter.

 Vernon Fueston/For the Bertie Ledger-Advance

“People just don’t understand the responsibility of owning a pet,” Skip Dunlow said. “We don’t really have an animal problem. We have a people problem.”

Dunlow is the chief enforcement officer for Bertie County’s Animal Control Department. With 16 years of experience on the job, he has learned a thing or two about pets and the people who keep them.

