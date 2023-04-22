“People just don’t understand the responsibility of owning a pet,” Skip Dunlow said. “We don’t really have an animal problem. We have a people problem.”
Dunlow is the chief enforcement officer for Bertie County’s Animal Control Department. With 16 years of experience on the job, he has learned a thing or two about pets and the people who keep them.
He said the mission of his office has changed over the years. Before he came to the department, the “Dog Warden’s” mission was all about rabies. The Warden’s job was to enforce the county’s requirement that all animals, especially dogs, be vaccinated and wear a vaccination tag.
Today, rabies rarely occurs in the county. Dunlow has encountered only one diagnosed case of rabies during his 16-year career. He credits enforcement for that, but he is still called to check animals for the disease, especially when aggressive animals bite people.
That brings up an issue that Dunlow says is one of his pet peeves — people who keep highly aggressive dogs without looking out for their security or care. He said having a pet comes with a responsibility.
“You have a right to keep an African lion if you want to but along with that right comes a responsibility,” Dunlow insisted.
He said aggressive animals need to be kept in a proper pen, not simply chained in the yard. And he cautioned that pet owners should research the breed and temperament of the animal they hope to adopt. Some types of dogs are more suitable than others for being around children and visitors.
“I have never heard of a person being mauled and killed by a poodle,” he said.
Dunlow said doing that kind of due diligence is also important for other reasons. Before adopting a pet, he said people should learn about the breed and look at the puppy’s parents. For instance, a Chihuahua might be a better choice as a prospective pet than a Labrador Retriever for someone living in a single-wide trailer.
Dunlow also said the cost of medical care, housing and food should be calculated before taking on responsibility for an animal. The cost of fencing, veterinary care and pet food have all increased in recent years.
He said proper veterinary care is a necessity, not an option. Dunlow said that in the South, any animal that does not get the regular worm and heart-worm treatments would contract those parasites, shortening the pet’s lifespan.
Having a pet spayed or neutered is also a necessary expense if a pet owner is not planning to breed the animal or if securing the pet when it is in heat will be too costly or impractical.
Dunlow also said the Bertie County Animal Shelter had become a much more pet-friendly place in recent years. After partnering with the Humane Society, the shelter now has more options to get unwanted dogs and cats adopted. Most dogs are adopted these days, but cat adoptions are more difficult.
He said the county could not guarantee that an animal will be adopted if a pet owner turns it over to the shelter, even though every effort will be made to place the animal.
Adopting a pet has also become easier now that the Humane Society handles the process. Animals are always available. When the Bertie Ledger-Advance visited the shelter, it was housing a dozen dogs and two cats.
Dianne Cowand runs the Bertie County Humane Society, which handles adoptions and pet rescues. She said the county has contracted with the society work as its public face for animal control. The humane society also arranges transfers to no-kill animal shelters and adoptions outside the county.
Though some animals are still euthanized, Cowand said the county does it less frequently now.
“There is a big difference compared to what it was years ago. It takes a lot of people. We can always use volunteers,” she said.
Cowand said volunteers are needed to walk animals, clean the shelter, and do computer work.
Adopting a pet through the Humane Society costs about $100 for dogs and $50 for cats. For that fee, pet adopters receive an animal that has been given a physical, de-wormed, treated for heatworms and vaccinated. Contributions to the Humane Society subsidize that cost.
Dunlow was happy to show off his kennel full of dogs and puppies and a pair of adorable kittens. He said anyone wishing to see available animals might do so at the Animal shelter located at 217 County Farm Road in Windsor, but they should make an appointment with the Humane Society first.
They can be reached on Facebook at the Bertie County Humane Society or by phone at 252-325-3647, where they can leave a message. The same contact information applies to anyone seeking volunteer opportunities.