AULANDER – Ever thought about wanting to change the world?
Well why not be the change what one wants to see in the world.
One can learn how to change the game by attending Game Changers 3:30-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, beginning Oct. 5 at Place of Possibilities located at 1144 Hexlena Rd in Aulander.
The Rev. Dr. Laura Early will be teaching 20 passionate students on how to make a difference through leadership skills and more.
Game Changers will be providing one hour of homework assistance along with recreations for the student that will be attending.
They are accepting 20 students ranging from Kindergarten to twelth Grade.
The cost of Game Changers is $5 per child. Registration began Monday Sept. 20.
Contact Mandy at 252-642-4080 in order to pre-register for the class.
About Dr. Rev. Laura Early
She is the founding and Senior Pastor of All God’s Children UMC and has served Aulander community for over 20 years. She has transitioned to the pastor of Holley Springs UMC and Vernon UMC.
About Place of Possibilities
In the summer of 1996, female preacher, Dr. Early answered the call to bring God’s presence and hope to the small town of Aulander which was ravaged by years of unemployment, crime in the streets, rampant drug addiction, low test scores and single or no-parent households. Her mission became clear with the renaming of the church to “All God’s Children.”
She began reaching out in love to the children of the community. An after school program was started and still continues to the present day. Children and youth programs have expanded to include children of all ages, including the “Older Children.”
For more information or to volunteer contact them at 252-345-1144, email them at revmandyb@gmail.com or connect with them on Facebook.