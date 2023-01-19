It's My Turn pens

Edward and Linda Williams at a booth selling their hand-made pens.

Edward Williams’ pens have a signature style.

The Colerain pen turner and proprietor of It’s My Turn, hand crafts writing instruments in a variety of lathe turned woods and designs. One of his specialties, his Deer Antler pen, is popular despite the fact Williams himself isn’t the hunter.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com