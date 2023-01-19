Edward Williams’ pens have a signature style.
The Colerain pen turner and proprietor of It’s My Turn, hand crafts writing instruments in a variety of lathe turned woods and designs. One of his specialties, his Deer Antler pen, is popular despite the fact Williams himself isn’t the hunter.
“I don’t shoot deer. People bring me antlers and I trade them for pens,” Williams said.
Festival-goers may have seen the It’s My Turn’s display at this year’s Aulander Harvest Fair, or the N.C. Watermelon Festival in Murfreesboro or at White Oak this past November.
Williams and his wife, Linda, are familiar faces on the local festival circuit. His extensive collection of hand-crafted pens are used locally while others have found their way into the pockets of real estate agents, teachers and lawyers across the country.
Williams began turning pens just before COVID-19 became a worldwide pandemic and actively began producing again two years ago.
The former teacher, principal and prison GED instructor, learned how to turn a pen from a friend who demonstrated the basic process, along with the tools and kits needed to complete a pen, explained Williams.
“I came home and watched a variety of videos showing the pen-making process. I took notes as I watched several individuals using different techniques of turning pens. I ordered the pen kits needed to make the pens and the additional products for finishing them,” said Williams.
Williams created a workshop, honed his craft and realized his signature shapes and styles would be enhanced by using rare and interesting woods.
The hunt began.
His selection of exotic wood is as interesting as the designs themselves. Choosing from a selection of Mexican Bocote, Bethlehem Olive Wood, Pecan, Huballi or Marblewood makes the decision of what pen to purchase even harder.
“My pens are special because they are hand-turned and special woods are often used, for example wood from the USS Battleship North Carolina, Olivewood from the Holy Land, tobacco sticks, deer antlers, acrylics and woods that are important to families. I have turned more than 30 different woods. I also turn special orders for individuals from special woods or deer antlers that family members saved,” said Williams. “If it is special to you, I can look at it and see if it is suitable to make pens from it. I have turned dozens of pens for individuals to give to family members or personal friends.”
While the digital age has made pens almost obsolete for some, the writing instrument market has exploded over the past few years, according to website Statista and is forecast to increase from 18.5 billion U.S. Dollars to 24 billion U.S. Dollars by 2025.
That’s great news for pen turners everywhere.
Not your BIC throw away, Williams’ pens are writing instrument keepsakes, the kind one’s father or grandfather may pass down.
“People purchase my pens for a variety of reasons. They are attractive and very durable. Many customers buy refills because they plan on using their pen daily. Why not buy a pen that looks great, is handmade quality and can be attractive at the same time? They also make great gifts for family, friends and anyone you want to give a quality, unique gift,” said Williams.
In a world where cursive penmanship is often looked at in awe, Williams sells his pens to a large, diverse audience.
“My pens sell well across all age levels. The variety of pens I have provide a choice for everyone, even children. I am so pleased when people stop by and share how well they like their pen. Some even pull them out and show me what they bought and at times buy another one for themselves or a special person.”
Williams doesn’t have an online website as It’s My Turn does about 12 local community events and county fairs a year and they will ship if contacted on Facebook.
“We are looking for some new shows to widen our area to reach new people,” claimed Williams.
For more information visit It’s My Turn on Facebook.