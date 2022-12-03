Nothing makes cross country relocation more welcoming than meeting friendly neighbors.
That was the case for Windsor’s new Queen of Positivity, Laura Orsini. Orsini is an artist focusing on paper collage greeting cards and books of inspiration — hence her company’s name, Fairy Positive.
Orsini recently relocated to Windsor thanks to Zillow and hit the ground running, displaying her artwork at the Cedar Oaks Art Fair last month.
“My husband, Mickey, and I just moved here from the Phoenix metro area. We’d had our eye on our home via Zillow. It was priced for our budget, and when we came to the town, we fell in love. It’s quaint and charming. And so different from Arizona,” Orsini explained.
“We met across-the-street neighbors, Patricia and Ronald, at the Bertie County tricentennial celebration. I ran into them at the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving and they remembered me,” she remembered. “I was looking for a pecan pie, but they were all out. Patricia told me that Ken, the man who works at the deli/bakery was our direct across-the-street neighbor. She introduced us and asked if he had any pecan pies in the back. He didn’t — but said a truck was due in an hour, and he would bring a pie to our house.
“And sure enough, a few hours later, he and his wife, Brooke, came over with the pecan pie,” Ossini continued. “It was a lovely gesture — so welcoming, and I suspect, typical of the hospitality of the town. And nothing that would ever happen in Phoenix.”
The seed for Fairy Positive was planted with a question from a friend who asked: “how do you know when you won the day.”
Orsini’s answer was simply, “When I go to bed grateful.”
The author claims the answer, that came quick and easy, led her to write her book, Get in the G Zone: Develop a Gratitude Attitude so You Can Win in Life.
“From that book flowed my first collaged Gratitude Fairies, that led me to write an illustrated children’s book actually- I think it’s an adult book masquerading as a children’s book, The Gratitude Fairy,” she said. “Right around that time, my friend, Kebba Buckley Button, helped me coin the phrase, ‘Thank you fairy much’.”
The author-artist claims she and her husband embrace a gratitude attitude, she realized that she didn’t want to limit her work to gratitude — so she expanded it to all things positive, hence, Fairy Positive.
Currently the Arizona transplant, originating from New Jersey, is creating a membership website that will include content, courses, and community geared around all things positive.
“The collage work became my vehicle for creating an online community. I have posted one new image on Facebook and Instgram daily for the last year-and-a-half, with the exception of a few weeks last fall when I had covid and these last 2 days when my internet was kaput,” Orsini said.
Working with authors on book design and coaching them on publishing and marketing is the foundation for Orsini’s Fairy Positive.
“I’ve always loved paper crafts and have made my own Christmas cards for the last 20 years. I started doing a peculiar art form called junk journaling during the first year of the pandemic,” she said. “This is taking an old book, originally, people actually used their old junk mail and decorating it for use as a keepsake or journal. That led me to start drawing and making the little collaged Gratitude Fairies. And collage was what captured my imagination and heart.”
The artist is beginning to expand her reach by collaging on surfaces other than paper.
“I’m starting to explore with collaging on journal covers and wood panels,” she said.
Currently, Orsini offers a 30 -Day positivity challenge course.
“The idea is to spend 30 days doing one activity per day to give the participant a greater feeling of overall positivity. Day 1 starts by looking in the mirror and saying ‘I love you’ to yourself. You wouldn’t believe how many people find this simple exercise incredibly difficult,” said Orsini. “Other activities range from spending time in nature to connecting with people we’ve lost touch with for whatever reason. It’s a great way to spend 30 days, and it’s available to anyone who wants to sign up at any time.”
Windsor just pulled at the artist’s heart strings.
After watching a “few hundred” YouTube Videos the couple decided on North Carolina. Zillow assisted with the move.
“It was this particular house that caught our attention,” she insisted. “So once we got here in our 20’ U-Haul truck and Chevy Tahoe with Isis the cat and Seamus the dog, we left the dog and cat in Greenville and drove over to the house the next day.
“We drove and walked around the whole little town and just loved it. We ate at Rachel’s Bakery & Cafe and met Earnest, a volunteer at the Bertie County Arts Council. The next day we found a realtor, and it was all downhill from there,” said Orsini.
“My mission with Fairy Positive is to give people hope and a glimpse of all that’s possible if they are willing to shift their focus from the noise and distraction and negativity foisted on us from every angle. The Universe/Source/God is abundant and as long as we are in alignment, we will be abundant, too. But it’s so easy to fall into the human traps of lack and worry and blame and shame and guilt,” said the artist, explaining, “I hope my art and message — and Mickey’s music — help people move past those negative emotions. It’s what I call leaning into the light. If my work, my words, and, or my energy help facilitate that just a little, I feel I’ve accomplished my goal.”