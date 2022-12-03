Laura Orsini

Laura Orsini displays some of her work.

Nothing makes cross country relocation more welcoming than meeting friendly neighbors.

That was the case for Windsor’s new Queen of Positivity, Laura Orsini. Orsini is an artist focusing on paper collage greeting cards and books of inspiration — hence her company’s name, Fairy Positive.

