When your lineage consists of the likes of Harrell, Ayers, Gurganus, Mizzell, Riddick and Jenkins, imagine the tasteful recipes such a flavorful provenance creates.
That’s what Elizabeth Jenkins imagined last year after her grandmother and family matriarch Susan Darden Harrell passed away three years short of 100.
“My pappy, Brode Harrell, was born and raised in Colerain; his mother was Bertha Albemarle Mizzell Harrell, who was also raised in Bertie County and his father was Brode Riddick Harrell, who was born, raised and farmed until his death in Bertie County,” Jenkins said. “Both of them are buried in Hillcrest Cemetery.
“Luckily, despite the fact that she died quite young at 36, I am lucky enough to have her icebox cake recipe, which is in the book. It was also my pappy’s birthday cake every year,” Jenkins said. “My dad’s side of the family are originally from Williamston and Robersonville, although they later settled in Bethel when they had my dad. Many of my grandmother Jenkins’s (Mary Ayers Jenkins) and her mother (Mary Magnolia Gurganus Ayers) are featured in the book.”
She said she learned about cooking at a young age.
“Growing up, I regularly spent several weeks in the summer staying with her and she taught me everything from how to make biscuits by eye, which of her old cookbooks had the best recipes, and how to savor every bite of a caramel cake,” Jenkins said. “When she died last year, I borrowed all of her cookbooks and recipe boxes with the intention of creating a digital archive of the recipes I remembered her making the most often; the plan was to make a word document and share with my immediate family and first cousins.”
How did that plan work out?
Very well for Jenkins.
‘Butter, Size of an Egg’ was born.
Along with hours of reminiscing, constructing and tasting the creations of generations past, Jenkins has compiled over 260 recipes paying homage to family and flavors savored over time. The family tree has roots in Bertie, Martin, Northampton and Wilson counties and the recipes reflect those deeply.
“Food was always such an important part of the time my family spent together and so many recipes are at the heart of our traditions that this really seemed like the best way to remember granny and keep the joy associated with those memories and traditions alive,” said Jenkins.
A food enthusiast to a point, Jenkins considers herself more of a historic preservationist, claiming the recipes “were too important to simply slip away with time.”
Every recipe in the book was prepared with regularity in the family over time and through a number of gatherings. Many are favorites to some, Jenkins claims not to love congealed vegetable salad, but her great aunt must have, since she made it regularly.
“In doing my research for the book, I prepared many of the recipes, especially the oldest ones, that likely date to just after the Civil War to World War I to make sure they still ‘held up’ to today’s tastes,” said Jenkins. “Several recipes in that first section of the book are actually my favorites: cheese straws, chocolate chess pie and biscuits really can’t be beat.
“The title of the book also came from this section, the recipe for Lemon Chess Pie doesn’t list a standard measure for the butter, rather just saying to use ‘butter, size of an egg.’ We always joke about that ingredient because it’s so vague – what size egg? How big were eggs 100 years ago?” asks the author.
Jenkins started “stealing” recipes 10 or 15 years ago, she recounted. She also began absconding with photos of recipe cards while her grandmother or mom would be cooking something she loved.
The flavor preservationist began compiling the book late last spring.
“Once I decided this project was going to be more than a word document, I figured I should include recipes from my other grandmother, my great aunts and aunts too, since they were all such wonderful cooks,” said Jenkins.
That decision proved worthwhile. It put Jenkins in touch with other family members she hadn’t connected with in a while, all of whom assisted by sending their favorite recipes, stories and photos that are included in the book.
The recipes cover all major food categories including breakfast, sides, soups and stews, seafood, chicken, along with some other proteins.
“A sweet tooth must run in my family because there does seem to be a preponderance of dessert recipes: pies, cakes, icings, cookies, we’ve got it all,” said Jenkins.
When researching the recipes, Jenkins found some recipes could actually date back to just after the Civil War. According to written documentation, the recipes written in her great grandmother’s handwriting, many date to at least the early twentieth century.
Given some basic historical food research — the invention of baking powder/soda and refrigeration — the oldest recipes likely date to just after the Civil War, according to the author.
Butter, Size of an Egg is a paperback, with color photos of the original recipe cards, some photos of the cooks and photos of some of the dishes.
