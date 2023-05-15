Relay Photo Booth

Relay For Life participants enjoy the photo booth last year. The booth will return this year.

 John Foley/Bertie Ledger-Advance

WINDSOR - This year’s Relay for Life event, set for Friday May 19 at Bertie Middle School, will kick off at 6 p.m. with a Color Run involving Bertie County School students in grades K-12.

“This is the first time we are holding the color run,” said American Cancer Society Bertie County leader Bobbie Parker.

