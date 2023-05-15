WINDSOR - This year’s Relay for Life event, set for Friday May 19 at Bertie Middle School, will kick off at 6 p.m. with a Color Run involving Bertie County School students in grades K-12.
“This is the first time we are holding the color run,” said American Cancer Society Bertie County leader Bobbie Parker.
The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to helping communities in the fight against cancer. Through funds donated, time given or awareness raised, communities are teaming up — virtually or in person — to make a difference.
This year’s survivor speaker is Mike Cherry.
“We are very excited to have Mike as our speaker for the Survivor Ceremony; he is the first male survivor to speak at our event,” said Parker. “We are super excited for so many reasons this year because we’re moving back to a bit of normalcy by allowing tents to be set up on the grass.”
The Divine Nine, area sororities and fraternities, will also be in attendance this year and to represent their organizations. The Relay committee has also invited and challenged local churches to represent a tent on the grass and donate at least $1,000.
The Kids Walk, always a yearly highlight of the Relay event, will be held and the Little Mr. and Miss RLF will be awarded based on the amount of the money raised during the fundraiser.
There will also be other activities for the children. Smokey the Bear and Sesame Street characters will be charming everyone all around the middle school campus. Games for all ages, bouncy houses, a silent auction of students’ artwork, a photo booth and many other activities will be provided.
Aside from the entertainment, there will be food available from food trucks.
“We’ve designated some of the parking lot to serve as our walking track and it’s all coming together. I can’t wait. It’s my fifth year as a survivor and I have a reason to celebrate!” said Parker.
Parker went on to thank all of the sponsors that are participating in this year’s event.
Presenting Sponsors, those who contributed $5,000 and above, include Perdue Farms Associates and Brad Ward Farms, Inc. Roanoke Electric Care Trust in a Signature Sponsor. The Gold Sponsors include Powellsville First Baptist Church and Republic Services. Other sponsors include Aulander Medical Practice, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Narron Lane Farm, Solid Foundation Facilities, Southern Bank, town of Aulander, Nucor Steel, Pittman’s Pharmacy, Southern Corrosio, town of Kelford and the Woodville Plains Baptist Church.