Having returned for another year to Edenton is the renowned performance of the Rocky Hock Opry.
Taking an “off-year” in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Opry held two shows on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20 at the John. A Holmes High School auditorium.
“I’m glad to be getting back at it,” said Steve Evans, one of the organizers of the event. “Friday night went great, some people are still a little skeptical because of COVID, but many are ready to get out.”
The crowds swelled within the auditorium, further proving Evans’ point.
For the last 19 years, the profits of the Rocky Hock Opry have been donated to the American Cancer Society and Relay For Life. This includes not only ticket sales, but concession sales as well.
“Nobody gets paid,” Evans said. “All the profit goes out to the cancer society.”
Each year, Evans says a new show is performed, to add more flair and uniqueness to the Opry. They have performed in Bertie County and southeast Virginia.
This year, the Steadfast Quartet performed alongside the Opry band. The quartet is based in Windsor.
“It’s more than just music too,” Evans said as he prepared the props for his routine backstage. “It’s comedy as well.”
Some of the performers have been with the Opry for years, with many of the core band members remaining since the inception in the early-2000s.
“When people volunteer, they give their best effort,” said Brian Smith, playing on the keyboard. “We’ve sold CDs and everyone owns everything on stage. It’s a volunteer effort. We’ve all had losses to cancer; it’s all personal for us.”
The vocalists would agree as well.
“We enjoy doing it and supporting the American Cancer Society,” said Holly Winslow.
“We’re all very lucky to be part of a great group of folks,” said Kaitlyn Wooten, who has been singing with the Opry since she was 14. “It hits home for a lot of us, a lot of our families deal with cancer so it’s a special cause.”
The familial aspect was emphasized by almost every singer backstage.
“We’re all family and we cheer each other on at each performance,” said Meredith Wood.
“I love to sing and the reason I continue to do it is to pay tribute to my dad, who lost his battle with lung cancer,” said Jamie Harmon.
Evans himself continues the Opry tradition because of family ties.
“I started with my dad, I’ve been around music all my life,” Evans said. “When he passed away five years ago, I tried to keep it going.”
And kept it going he has, for almost 20 years now. A local tradition that attracts attendees from both the region and other states.
The venture has definitely paid off, too.
Evans said shortly before the Saturday show that the Opry had raised close to $750,000 over 19 years for the American Cancer Society. A major milestone on the way to one million.
