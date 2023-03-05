MURFREESBORO - On Feb. 19, Chowan University was featured at Ross Baptist Church for WMU Focus Sunday.
Director of Church and Community Relations, Lou Ann Gilliam, and the University Gospel Choir led the worship service.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
MURFREESBORO - On Feb. 19, Chowan University was featured at Ross Baptist Church for WMU Focus Sunday.
Director of Church and Community Relations, Lou Ann Gilliam, and the University Gospel Choir led the worship service.
Gilliam gave greetings on behalf of the University and shared how Chowan ministers to and with students through Chowan Campus Ministry. She shared how Minister to the University, the Rev. Mari Wiles, plans a variety of mission experiences, including a mission trip to Santiago de Cuba.
The Gospel Choir, led by Minister of Engagement Calvin Carter, shared four gospel songs and each student gave a brief testimony.
“It was an honor for Chowan to be featured on WMU Focus Sunday. WMU has always been a champion for missions. I appreciate how Ross Baptist celebrates Chowan’s contributions to missions on campus, in the community, and globally.” shared Gilliam. “The church was so warm and welcoming to us; it was a privilege to worship and fellowship with them.”
For more information about Chowan University, contact Lou Ann Gilliam at 252-398-6317 or at gillil@chowan.edu. For more information about the Chowan University Gospel Choir, contact Calvin Carter at 252-398-6255 or clcarter@chowan.edu.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.